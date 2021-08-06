Heavy smoke from active Northern California wildfires cast a cloud over Pocatello on Friday, rendering the air quality unhealthy and creating the most widespread smoky conditions East Idaho has experienced this fire season.
Dan Valle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service forecast office in Pocatello, said several fires in Northern California were responsible for the smoky air that blanketed all of Idaho Friday.
The smoke cloud, captured by satellite imaging, stretched nearly as far south as Las Vegas, east into Utah and north across Montana. Valle said the fires contributing to the smoky conditions were still “very, very active” as of Friday afternoon and that it's unclear when they might be controlled.
The conditions prompted the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality in Twin Falls to issue an unhealthy air quality advisory for Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln and Minidoka counties in Idaho just before 2 p.m. on Friday.
Pocatello’s weather forecast simply read “smoke” for much of the day Friday on the National Weather Service website, weather.gov. The city's air quality was labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups" by Idaho DEQ.
The environmental agency said in its advisory that individuals "who are sensitive to increased particulate or smoke levels are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity." All others, the agency said, "should limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity.”
Valle called the smoky air the worst and most widespread he’s seen across East Idaho this year, though he said it looked like the air quality in Pocatello would likely improve by Saturday.
“The big push of smoke is moving away from us,” he said. “There’ll still be a little bit of smoke around, but we think it should be much improved through Saturday.”