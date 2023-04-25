Nick Swayne

Dr. Nick Swayne, North Idaho College president, attends a North Idaho College Board of Trustees meeting at the Coeur d’Alene college, Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

 COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW

COEUR D'ALENE — The North Idaho College board of trustees Monday undid the hiring of president Nick Swayne but will keep him as acting president.

The board voted 3-2 to cure an alleged open meeting law violation in June 2022 by making Swayne’s contract “null and void.” However, he will remain as acting president “in light of ongoing litigation and accreditation,” Trustee Todd Banducci said in a motion.

