CHUBBUCK — The North Bannock Fire Department recently delivered about 200 winter coats to Tyhee Elementary School that were collected during a December coat drive, according to Fire Chief J.R. Farnsworth.
The items will go to children and families who are unable to purchase coats and gloves. The bigger coats will go to older students at other schools.
The coat drive was organized by North Bannock firefighter Jamie Brown who was assisted by others members of the department.
Walmart donated winter hats and gloves to the effort. Gate City Cleaners donated its services to clean the items.
The department originally planned to accept the coats during the holiday break, but Farnsworth said a fire in the Tyhee area during the scheduled drop-off resulted in delays.
Farnsworth thanked U-Haul for the donation of boxes for the coats, which were then left by people at businesses that included Barrie's Ski & Sports, Old Skool Choppers and Anything Off Road, Geronimo’s and KOA.
“Thank you for allowing the drop-offs at your businesses,” Farmsworth said.
Farnsworth also thanked the community for supporting the coat drive.
In the meantime, the North Bannock Fire Department continues to recruit volunteer firefighters, according to Farnsworth.
“As we start the new year we are looking for service-oriented individuals with a drive to succeed and a willingness to take on challenges,” he said.
Recruits must be at least 18 with a valid drivers license and physically able to perform required tasks. They must also pass a background check, he said.
The time commitment includes training on Wednesday nights and Saturday mornings, for a total of about 20 hours a month.
Also, they’ll have to respond when needed for one to two weeks a month during the evenings and during the 48 hours of the weekend.
And the initial training may require additional hours.
Plus, the positions are volunteer and are unpaid. Anyone who wants more information about being a volunteer firefighter for the North Bannock Fire Department can request more information at www.northbannockfire.us
Applications from prospective volunteers will be reviewed. Then the department will call them for an interview. Afterward the candidates that meet the requirements are eligible for selection, according to Farnsworth.