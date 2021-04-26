CHUBBUCK — Home owners within the North Bannock Fire District are invited to attend a May 1 open house to learn details about an upcoming levy vote, intended to solidify a long-term future for their volunteer fire department.
On May 18, the district's voters will consider approval of a permanent $316,073 override levy on top of a $183,097 base levy. The district's officials, however, emphasize that if the funding is approved, voters will actually pay less than they currently pay for fire protection. The levy will require a two-thirds majority to pass.
J.R. Farnsworth, chief of the North Bannock Fire Department, said the open house will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the fire station, located at 444 E. Chubbuck Road. To limit capacity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, home owners will be invited to attend at different times based on their sub-district. Sub-district one, covering the Facer Mountain and West Tyhee areas, will attend from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sub-district two, covering the East Tyhee and 2 1/2 Mile areas, will be invited from 11 a.m. to noon. Sub-district three, covering the Pocatello Creek, Buckskin Canyon and Barton Road areas, will meet from noon to 1 p.m.
The fire district was created in 1979. For years, the district contracted with the city of Chubbuck for emergency services. A couple of years ago, however, Chubbuck sought a significant increase in its contract based on escalating costs. Fire district officials looked to form their own department when they couldn't afford a deal with Chubbuck and determined contracting for service with Pocatello or Fort Hall would also be too costly.
To cover startup costs associated with forming their own volunteer department, the district's voters approved a two-year, $500,000 override levy — on top of the original base levy — which is set to expire in December.
If the override levy is approved, the district's homeowners will pay $140 per $100,000 of taxable valuation per year. By comparison, Pocatello homeowners pay $280 per $100,000 of taxable property value and Chubbuck homeowners pay $240, according to the fire district.
Though the override levy would be reduced by more than $180,000 from its current rate, Farnsworth said the funding would likely be sufficient to rebuild depleted reserves, fund a second fire station and cover a good equipment maintenance program.
"Once they get the reserves built up, (the district's board) would like to lower it," Farnsworth said of the proposed override levy. "It's easier to reduce a levy than to raise it."
The volunteer fire department is currently staffed by 32 firefighters and five command staff members. The total includes four new recruits who joined the staff about two weeks ago. Farnsworth would like to maintain a staffing of around 40 volunteers.
Farnsworth said his members undergo 15 hours of in-house training before they're allowed to respond to a call. They also take a state-run fire service technology training course to earn an international certification and have two years to complete Firefighter One certification.
The district protects roughly 2,500 homes, including several million-dollar homes in the Pocatello creek and Buckskin neighborhoods.
In its first two years, the new department has lost a single home, which was unoccupied, during a joint response with Fort Hall. A few outbuildings have also burned, Farnsworth said.
Farnworth said it typically takes between six and eight minutes for his crews to have a firetruck on the road upon receiving a call. Bannock County handles dispatching.
During 2020, the department responded to 105 calls, including 58 that were fire related, and fewer than 10 acres burned.
"This year we've had a couple of wild-land fires already," Farnsworth said.
The department owns a brush truck, which was donated through the Idaho Department of Lands surplus program; a pair of engines, purchased at a discount from the Pocatello and Bonneville County departments; two command vehicles, including a Jeep Wrangler donated by Idaho Central Credit Union; a water tender and two brush trucks.