CHUBBUCK — The North Bannock Fire District plans to ask voters in May to approve a $500,000 annual levy to fund future operations of its volunteer fire department.
If the new levy is approved, district officials say they'd be able to move forward with plans to build a second fire station in the Pocatello Creek Road neighborhood. Furthermore, the district's property owners would enjoy a significant savings over what they're currently paying.
Fire district commissioners discussed the vote, which will need a two-thirds majority to pass, during a Friday meeting.
For years, the district contracted with the city of Chubbuck for emergency and fire services. However, Chubbuck notified the department in late November of 2018 that the city could no longer afford to continue the arrangement. The North Bannock Fire Department, staffed by volunteers, formed in October of 2019 to assume those duties.
The district's original levy, established prior to the formation of the volunteer fire department, brought in about $140,000 per year. For the past two years, the district has taken a 3 percent annual increase on that amount.
Furthermore, the district's voters approved a $500,000 override levy on top of the original levy. The override levy began in 2019 to cover costs of running their own department, including buying equipment and a new station.
Commission Chairman Roy Allen explained that the district wanted to ascertain the actual cost of running a department before updating the base levy. If voters approve the request in May, the original levy will disappear, leaving property owners to pay on a single levy that generates $500,000 per year. The current override levy expires in June.
"We intend to provide more services for less," Allen said.
The commission also includes Deb Shell and Alan Curtis.
The u-shaped fire district is by far the largest of Bannock County's seven fire districts. Allen said the district has been in discussions with two property owners in the Pocatello Creek Road neighborhood about acquiring property to build a second station there.
He said a second station would significantly lower fire insurance costs for the neighborhood's property owners, and the district needs the certainty of an approved levy before moving forward with plans.
Furthermore, a new levy would enable the district to replenish reserves, which the district depleted to help cover startup costs of the new department. Allen said the reserves are important to ensure the district has the resources to cover aerial drops of fire retardant in the event of a wildfire.
"A lot hinges on passing this levy," Allen said.
Allen said the district initially organized a crash training course for its volunteers, but the first group of department volunteers will receive their Firefighter 1 formal training certification within the next few weeks.
The fire department currently has 31 volunteers, and another seven recruits will be starting training soon, said Chief J.R. Farnsworth.
Farnsworth said the department has been active in the community. Keeping volunteers engaged with the department has been a challenge amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prevented the department from having large numbers of volunteers together at once.
The department currently has two engines, two brush trucks, a water tender, two command vehicles and one station. Last year, Farnsworth said his volunteers responded to 88 calls within the district's borders, up about 17 percent from the prior year. The total includes 58 fire-related calls and 15 calls for emergency medical services.
They also responded to 17 other calls in surrounding jurisdictions as part of mutual-aid agreements with other departments. Farnsworth said it typically takes four to six minutes for his department to have an engine on the road from the time it receives a call.