The North Bannock Fire District is asking constituents of the district to vote to permanently add $316,000 to the department's current base tax levy of about $179,000 to keep the two-year-old fire department going.
“As Fire District commissioners our responsibility is to represent our constituents in the providing of fire coverage,” district officials said in a news release from the fire district.
The North Bannock department's fire coverage generally includes the area from City Creek and Barton Road north to the Bannock County line, officials said.
North Bannock Fire District Commissioner Roy Allen said approval in the May 18 vote would require a 66.6 percent super majority to win approval.
Allen, who's retired from the Pocatello Fire Department, appeared Saturday in the department's new fire station during a public information session that was attended by about 20 people. Two other information sessions were held afterward.
Allen said that Fort Hall, Chubbuck and Pocatello weren't interested in taking over the fire coverage. So North Bannock had to create its own fire department.
And that's a tall task.
“Making our own fire department was very stressful and we had to do everything from scratch,” Allen said.
But they got departments around the area to provide a lot of equipment. For instance Pocatello sold them a fire engine at a discount. And so did Bonneville County and the Idaho Department of Lands, according to J.R. Farnsworth, fire chief for the North Bannock Fire District.
Plus, voters approved a temporary levy of $500,000 a year for two years to get the department started and get its feet underneath them, he said.
But they had no good place to base their equipment and to respond from. They were using a shop in September, but it wasn't heated.
“And we were rolling the dice on whether our trucks would freeze,” Allen said.
So he said they ended up shopping around and looked at several buildings before finding their current site at 444 E. Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck.
It belonged to contractor Ron Dykman and he had it appraised and offered to sell it to them for more than $100,000 less than its appraised value to help out the fledgling fire department.
Plus he let them move into it for up to a year with no cost, no rent and no lease, Allen said.
Allen said it was too good an offer to pass up.
“So we moved into this building,” Allen said.
The first day of operation was Oct. 1, 2019, according to North Bannock Fire Chief J.R. Farnsworth, who describes the whole experience as a miracle in disguise.
The department eventually paid $500,000 for the building but that took up half of their first year's existing tax levy.
Now, however, the fire department knows how much money they need to set aside to buy trucks, Allen said.
But if their levy expires in September they won't have enough funding to support a fire department, Allen said.
Their current $179.000 base levy isn't sufficient to cover expenses, Allen said. So the department is asking for a permanent override on top of that for about $316,000.
And if they don't receive approval for the permanent tax override that will pose big challenges.
“If we don't get it then we know we can't support the fire department,” Allen said.
If the levy were to fail, Allen said the department would have to "lay everybody off and do the best we can."
Further, if the department closes that may affect the cost of homeowners insurance.
“If the fire department closes and no contracted services are available at the lower levy then homeowner insurance policies may be canceled and mortgages may become due in full,” according to the department's press release.
But if the increase is approved the district will eventually have the ability to develop a second location and run both fire stations efficiently for its coverage areas, according to Allen.
And the current requested levy is far less than what either the Pocatello or Chubbuck fire departments charge, according to the North Bannock Fire District's news release.
The request comes to about $12 per $100,000 in taxable value per month.
One couple who attended the meeting, who didn't wish to be leave their names, said they had concerns about the proposed tax increase.
They live on a fixed income and see taxes continuing to rise and are worried taxes may force them out of their home.
Public comments on the proposed levy can be left at 208-317-9056, 208-244-0959 and 208-863-6710, and emails can go to roy@northbannockfire.us, alan@northbannockfire.us or deb@northbannockfire.us