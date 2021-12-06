North Bannock Fire Department got a rare opportunity on Saturday to train its firefighters with controlled live fire inside an old house that needed to be demolished for new development on the We Store It property.
The house was a donation from We Store It, a company established about a year and a half ago that offers a variety of storage on its lot across from the Connor Academy Public Charter School.
About two dozen North Bannock firefighters trained there on Saturday alongside a handful of Fort Hall Fire Department firefighters, who came to help out and also take advantage of the training exercise.
Story continues below video
The opportunity marked North Bannock's first time offering this training to its firefighters as a department, according to Chief Mark Brood. Brood said the ability to train with live fire, or "learn and burn," is "huge" for his team.
"We've had a couple structures that we've worked on, but to get this donation of an entire home is a huge asset," Brood said.
Fort Hall Fire Chief Eric King said without donations like the We Store It structure, firefighters have to train using fixed assets, like a burn trailer.
"With new technology in buildings, we don't typically fires like we used to," King said. "So when we get a place like this, this is huge. It builds confidence in our newer generation of firefighters and they get to see some stuff that they might not typically get to see during training lessons."
The training exercise was mutually beneficial for the fire departments and We Store It, which would've otherwise had to arrange a potentially costly demolition of the house. The storage company's plan is to put new storage units in the space where the firefighters leveled the house.
Rod Eggleston, co-owner of We Store It, said he was happy to donate the building to the fire department and offer them a training opportunity.
"We just knew that they needed the experience and it worked out good for both of us to get rid of the house and then give them that opportunity," Eggleston said. "North Bannock put together a great fire department. It's a good crew and you can feel confident knowing that north Bannock County and the surrounding area will be properly protected."