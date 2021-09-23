POCATELLO — After more than a decade of battling blazes like his grandfather before him, the chief of the North Bannock County Fire District has announced his resignation.
North Bannock Fire District Chief J.R. Farnsworth has accepted a new position with Bannock County and will leave his post at the volunteer fire station effective Sept. 30.
“I am so proud of how far this department has come in the last two years,” Farnsworth said. “Everyone involved from the citizens to the commissioners, the staff and all the volunteers made this happen and that speaks volumes to the type of people that we have over here.”
Farnsworth began his career battling blazes in October 2010 as a paid on-call firefighter with the Chubbuck Fire Department. He was later brought on as a full-time firefighter and in 2019 was hired as the North Bannock Fire District Chief.
“I am very passionate about firefighting services and always have been," said Farnsworth, adding, "but I could not pass up an opportunity that will benefit me and my family well into the future.”
Farnsworth said he will announce what position he has accepted with Bannock County at a later date. Farnsworth was able to follow in the footsteps of his late grandfather, John Stephen Farnsworth, who worked for the Pocatello Fire Department from 1948 to 1976.
Putting in the work to bring the North Bannock Fire District and Department into existence was the achievement Farnsworth said he was most proud about.
“I had the opportunity to build a brand new department from the ground up,” Farnsworth said. “In two years time, firefighters now have the gear, the equipment and apparatus to get the job done. The foundation of North Bannock is built and I’ve been given an opportunity to help build again in a different field. I’m sure I’ll be continuing the fire service in some fashion, but no more running into burning buildings for me.”
The chief of the North Bannock Fire District is the only full-time position, with an annual salary of $56,000. Farnsworth said the process of selecting his replacement will involve the commissioners advertising the open position, accepting applications and hiring the right candidate after interviews have been conducted. That process may change in the future, he added.
For now, the Assistant Chief, Mark Brood will serve as the department’s interim chief.
“I have appreciated the support of both the citizens and the commissioners over the past two years,” Farnsworth said. “We were successful in finding funding and getting the levies passed. This was a great team effort and the foundation has been laid for this department to be successful. I feel good leaving the department because I know it is set up for success in the future.”