The North Bannock County Fire District is holding an open house this weekend to showcase its new facilities and equipment and express its appreciation for those who’ve helped make it all possible.
The public event will take place at the North Bannock County Fire Department, located at 444 E. Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Fire Chief J.R. Farnsworth said they will serve hamburgers, hotdogs and chips during the event, courtesy of Servpro, Del Monte Meats, Walmart and Pepsi.
In addition, State Farm will provide a photo booth, and Snake River Doodles Therapy Animals is bringing some of its animals for people to see.
And, of course, there will be opportunities for attendees to checkout the fire station and engines and visit with some of the firefighters.
“We want the public to see how far we’ve developed over the last six months. We have a whole fleet of trucks and personnel,” said Farnsworth, adding that they want the public to know they have fire protection coverage and the North Bannock County Fire District has the equipment and personnel necessary to provide it. “We also want to say ‘thank you’ to those who’ve donated to North Bannock Fire.”
Farnsworth said they’ve received approximately $321,685 in financial and equipment donations in recent months. Emergency services in Fort Hall gave them an SCBA fill station so they can fill up their air bottles, he said, and multiple fire departments donated firefighter turnout gear. Idaho Central Credit Union also donated a Jeep that will serve as the station’s command vehicle.
Many others have contributed as well, Farnsworth said.
“It’s allowed us to get to the point where we’re at. (We’re) ready to fight fires,” he said.
Ron Dykman with Dykman Construction is selling the 2-acre property on Chubbuck Road to the North Bannock County Fire District for $500,000 — $120,000 less than the property was listed for. The land includes the three-bay garage serving as the fire house, a smaller garage for vehicle storage, about an acre of empty training space and a single-family home on the roadside edge of the property that Farnsworth said could be used for office space and sleeping quarters in the future.
The fire department has been able to secure two engines — one with a 1,000-gallon tank from Bonneville County and a 750-gallon tank truck from Pocatello — one 2019 light wildland brush truck and a 4,000-gallon water tender with a deployable drop-tank from Smithfield, Utah. Farnsworth said Thursday that they’re also getting a heavy brush truck from the Idaho Department of Lands.
The fire department serves approximately 2,500 county residents in an 86 square mile area that includes the Buckskin and Pocatello Creek areas to the east and the Trail Creek area to the west of Pocatello as well as the region between Chubbuck and Fort Hall.
Farnsworth, who runs the fire department along with assistant chief and training officer Mark Brood, says they now have 41 volunteer firefighters, six of whom are female.
Farnsworth hopes many people will attend the open house on Saturday to learn more about their services and their firefighters.
“It will be a fun time and a good time to meet everybody,” Farnsworth said, adding that they’re looking forward to visiting with community members and introducing them to the fire station. “Come find out where we’re at and what our capabilities are.”