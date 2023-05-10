Volunteers

Left: Women from Ammon Friends, Nicole Aikey (center), Heather Petrus (right) and Jennifer Pollard (left), prepare a meal of barbecued pork chops, garlic mashed potatoes and fresh strawberries at the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen on Tuesday. Right: Jill Hanks unloads food from her car last month in Phoenix.

 David Pace/Post Register

Local nonprofits have had to adapt to declining numbers of volunteers since COVID-19 changed individuals’ giving habits. The Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls has lost two-thirds of its volunteer force since the pandemic.

“When COVID first hit, the Community Food Basket actually lost 90 percent of its volunteers,” said Ariel Jackson, the organization’s executive director. “The majority of our volunteers are retired folks, and out of those volunteers, we probably only had 20 percent return.”

