POCATELLO — Lydia Noble was heavily involved in the budgeting and planning process of a large engineering organization and would like to put that experience to work in helping the city of Pocatello draft its annual budget.
Bill Miller is a local business owner who has lived in the community with his family for more than 50 years and has always been active in the community.
They'll be facing councilmember Linda Leeuwrik in the Nov. 2 election for seat 5 on the Pocatello City Council.
Leeuwrik advocates for continued investment in the city, and she's been endorsed by the city's police and firefighters unions, the Pocatello Central Trade Council, Conservation Voters of Idaho, Rep. James Ruchti and Sen. Mark Nye.
Noble has lived in Pocatello for more than 30 years. She was raised in Pittsburgh, where she worked for a large engineering company, which had a branch in Idaho Falls. Her division was involved in metal recycling. While with the company, she worked in procurement and finance, and she personally set up an engineering resource center.
For several years, she worked for her company at Idaho National Laboratory. She retired in the spring of 2019.
Noble said she became interested in city government based on concerns about high property taxes, which she believes are overly burdensome on individuals living on fixed incomes. She was active in the failed campaign to recall Bannock Assessor Sheri Davies.
As someone accustomed to budgeting, Noble was surprised when the city couldn't provide her with budgetary data in an Excel format, which allows for the manipulation of data. She had to enter 400 pages of municipal financial data into a spreadsheet manually to do her own analysis.
Based on her review of the city's finances, she's convinced the city's budget is not sustainable.
"I believe (the budget) is growing way too much for how our revenues are growing," Noble said.
Noble advises Pocatello should do away with its legal department and contract with a private firm for its legal representation. She also believes it might be possible to privatize sanitation.
"I am in favor of looking at anything that makes sense for this area to try to control the spending," Noble said.
Noble believes the city has nice bike trails a good swimming pool, ample green space, a nice zoo and other amenities to attract people. Aside from the budget, Noble believes the current City Council does a good job of compromising and finding agreement.
Noble believes the city is overstaffed with employees compared with other cities of comparable size. She's convinced the city could make due with a smaller workforce if it upgraded antiquated software that has made its operations inefficient.
Miller is the owner of Spectator Sports, 116 N. Ninth Ave., and also works as a distributor for Mission Foods and Little Debbie snacks. His five children have all graduated from Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 and he and his wife now have nine grandchildren.
"I am someone who has worked diligently for everything I have and I have worked to teach my children the same," Miller said. "We enjoy participating in various sports and enjoying the great outdoors of Idaho."
Miller has volunteered for several years with the local Senior Games. He's also been an umpire in chief and officiated several sports.
"I am invested in Pocatello. I am invested in the future of Pocatello," Miller said.
During her first term in office, Leeuwrik believes she helped lead the city in the right direction, and she said she's eager to build on that momentum during a second term.
To ensure continued economic growth and a vibrant future, Leeuwrik said now is the time invest in the city rather than making drastic cuts.
"(I) believe the key to responsible budgeting is balance — balancing all of our obligations: to keep taxes as reasonable as possible, to provide services and ammenities and to support our employees, who actually do the work to serve the public," she said.
Leeuwrik said she's working with state lawmakers, urging them to enact property tax relief. She believes the best way for local leaders to address the tax burden is to grow the local tax base.
Leeuwrik said she's been working to make the city energy efficient and has prioritized protecting the local water quality by supporting projects to convert communities on septic systems to city sewer. She also supports efforts to make Pocatello a more walkable city.
She was appointed to lead the Bannock County Census 2020 Complete County Committee. She said she supports "fair wages, benefits, necessary equipment and policies" to help city workers.
In her professional life, she's been a humanities professor, a designer and project manager and a business manager and buyer.