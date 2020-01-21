POCATELLO — A 3-year-old girl struck in a daycare parking lot on Friday afternoon sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.
The accident took place on the 200 block of Jefferson Avenue shortly after 2 p.m.
Pocatello police say the child ran out of the daycare when her mother opened the door. She continued into the parking lot and was struck by a full-size pickup that was pulling through the lot.
Authorities did not release the juvenile’s name, but they did say she was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.
No one was cited in the incident.