Danielle Richards, a nurse at Portneuf Medical Center, prepares to treat a patient in the hospital’s intensive care unit on Friday. Hospital officials say they’re concerned about a recent surge in the number of serious COVID-19 cases at PMC.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported on Monday there were 466 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths for the week of Nov. 2 to 8.
Of those new cases, 253 were in Bannock County, 101 were in Bingham County, 50 were in Bingham County, 19 in Power County, 14 in Bear Lake County, 11 each in Caribou and Oneida counties, and seven in Butte County.
During the week, there were also nine deaths throughout the eight counties in Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s service region. This brings the total to 399 deaths related to COVID-19 in the region.
To help prevent the spread of this virus, it is more important than ever that the public follows the following prevention methods.
— Wear cloth face coverings in public places.
— Practice social distancing (6 feet).
— Stay home if you are sick.
— Avoid people who are sick.
— Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
— Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.
— Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
— Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.
— Get vaccinated as soon as possible.
If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, call your health care provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.
SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can reach the hotline at 208-234-5875.