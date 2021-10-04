CHUBBUCK — The city of Chubbuck is going to build a new fire station to go with its new City Hall and police station as part of the city’s long term plan to upgrade some of its outdated facilities.
The plan for the new fire station is still in its infancy, so Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England said he didn’t have many specifics on it. But he said the idea is to have the project finished in about two and a half years.
The existing Chubbuck Fire Department is on Yellowstone Avenue. England said it remains to be decided whether the station will stay there or if a new one will be built in a more central location.
England declined to estimate how much the project might cost, though he said the city plans to apply for a bond to accompany a chunk of money it already has set aside for such projects.
“We want to make sure we’ve done all of our homework as to what will happen in specific, but (the fire station) is the next project and at this point, we’ve started in our priority meetings,” England told the Idaho State Journal.
England said the project is needed and that the city has been talking about the need for a new fire station for “decades.”
“We finally decided to get something done about it,” he said. “So it’s part of our plan that we started over three years ago for getting a new city hall, a new police station and fire station. That’s the order they’re being done in.”
The new Chubbuck City Hall was finished recently, and city staff moved into the building on Aug. 5. The city used to share space in its former city hall on Yellowstone Avenue with its police department, but as part of the facilities upgrades, the police department will now occupy the entire building.
The new police department building is undergoing a major renovation project that began on Aug. 12 and is expected to be finished within this year.
England said the city is still working on getting details ironed out for the fire station project so it can get information out to the public for their input. But he wants the community to know that the city has been planning for this and that it will be an asset to the city’s emergency operations.
The city, England assured, has been “very frugal,” and as such has some dollars that have been proactively put away for the new fire station.
“We also have some future dollars that have been earmarked for this, and so we’re not going to ask this community to bond for any more than we absolutely have to,” he said. “But I really think people recognize that this is the absolute right thing to do for our community.”