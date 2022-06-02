The X Stay Properties hotel company has opened a new location in Pocatello and renamed it the Grand Idaho Inn & Suites.
That happened when the Idaho company recently bought the former Clarion Inn at 1399 Bench Road in Pocatello.
And with 206 rooms, it is now the largest independent hotel in Pocatello, said Winston Edgar, East Region manager of X-Stay Properties.
And X Stay has invested heavily into improving the hotel.
“We buy properties that need some love and attention, and invest in them to turn them into something great,” Edgar said.
And they have done just that, he said.
“When we bought the property, there were 110 rooms out of order and now there are less than 10,” said Edgar.
And the old roof of the former Clarion hotel, which had problems with leaks, has been completely replaced.
Plus they have also put brand new RFID locks on all hotel doors, which Edgar says are a huge improvement over traditional magnistripe locks.
And their long-term goal is to continue to make improvements.
“Because we are hands-on owner-operators, we focus on continuing to improve the quality of our properties so they get better every year,” said Jonah Leavitt, one of the business partners.
Today, the hotel offers both nightly and extended stay rooms.
The extended stay rooms are under the brand name of Peak Extended Stay, located at the same address.
“We offer the best of both worlds for our guests, Leavitt said. “We have the best prices on extended stays in the city, and we have some of the best amenities available for nightly guests,” he said.
And he says that their extended stay rooms are great for people in all kinds of situations — life transitions, temporary work, or even vacations.
And their properties offer high-speed wifi, completely furnished rooms, and extremely competitive prices, Leavitt said.
Further, he says that many of their rooms have kitchenettes to help guests save money over the typical cost of eating out while they’re in town, Leavitt said.
Further, Grand Idaho Inn & Suites features a large pool and lounge, a gym, breakfast, and games as well.
It also offers some of the largest conference and meeting facilities in the city, Edgar said.
And X Stay is focused on making Grand Idaho Inn & Suites even better.
“We want to make this hotel something that the community can be proud of, and we are continually improving the experience,” Edgar said.
Meanwhile, Grand Idaho Inn & Suites is not X Stay’s first property.
It has other hotels throughout Southern Idaho, according to Leavitt.
In 2020 they bought the Motel 6 in Chubbuck and turned it into the independent hotel known as Extended Stay Pocatello.
Last year they bought the Hillview Motel in American Falls, a property that had been shut down for several years.
So X Stay did a top to bottom renovation and the location reopened last month as Hillview Extended Stay.
“We took a property that may have been torn down, and remodeled it top to bottom,” said Jaxon Pearl, one of the X-Stay business partners.
So now American Falls has a beautiful hotel, Pearl said.
And he says it’s amazing to see how the community has rallied behind them.
“They want a hotel they can be proud of as much as we do,“ Pearl said.
With Grand Idaho Inn & Suites, X Stay’s vision is to take everything they’ve learned from their other properties and create something that represents Idaho — a hotel that the whole state can be proud of, Edgar said.
“We believe in and love Idaho," he said. “We are 100 percent focused on improving the communities our hotels are in, the same communities we live in.”
And they invite people in the area to visit Grand Idaho Inn & Suites.
“Help us make this a truly iconic 100 percent Idaho experience,” Edgar said.