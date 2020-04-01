BLACKFOOT — Paul Newbold didn’t take long to decide he wanted to be a police officer in his late teens. But he took his time in his career, retiring on March 27 after spending 40 years with the Blackfoot Police Department.
Newbold is from Pocatello, graduating from high school there in 1978, where he played football and baseball.
He went to Idaho State University for one year, where he struggled in that time. He then went to the police academy at ISU, going through an 11-month training program. While going to school there, he was hired by Blackfoot on March 1, 1980.
“Until graduation, I was called a paid cadet, I alternated between jail and patrol until August 1980, then I was made a full-time patrolman after that (under former Chief Don Jensen),” Newbold said. “The funny thing was, when I got hired I was 19 years old, and you couldn’t buy a gun until you were 21. Our parents had to go out and buy guns for us. I was old enough to go out and do what I needed to do in the job, but I couldn’t purchase my own gun.”
After 18 months as a patrolman, he was made patrol corporal. In March 1986, he went to the detectives division full-time, promoted to detective sergeant in December 1986. In 1990, he was promoted to detective lieutenant, the position he held until his retirement.
“That was as high as I ever wanted to go,” Newbold said. “I didn’t want to go to captain or chief. I like to get out and ‘roll around in the dirt.’”
Newbold said he never wanted to be a cop when he was growing up.
“Like I said, I was struggling my first year of college, and I drove by and saw the ISU academy and thought that looked interesting,” he remembered. “At the time, I had a big afro and a big beard, and the instructor tried to talk me out of it. I decided I had to shave and cut my hair, they gave me a big test, I showed back up a week later and started schooling.”
Newbold worked a lot of big cases over the years, training extensively in homicide as a detective. Unfortunately, he had to work a lot of them. Even then, he found some rewards that went beyond measure.
“Once we worked a case, we’d get an arrest, we’d get a conviction, the big thing to me is the mom, the family,” Newbold said. “They’d come up and thank you for what you’d done for their family member. I can remember every one of them. That meant a lot to me; it meant a lot to the guys. They were an unfortunate circumstance, they ended up getting resolved. We got some satisfaction, some closure.
“I worked with a lot of really good people, I had some fun doing it. To me even in that job, you come to work in a good mood, do your job, have fun doing it, and when you leave you should be in a good mood. It didn’t happen all the time, but I’d do my best. I’m proud of the people I worked with.”
In all — the cases he worked in Blackfoot or assisted in Bonneville County, Malad, Oneida County — he figures he worked around 60 homicide cases in his career. He said there was a time he was averaging the investigations of four murders a year in the late 1980s to early ’90s.
“It comes in threes when you have stuff like that,” Newbold added.
It’s all those homicide cases that have played a role in his decision to retire, he said.
“My head is full of all bad stuff. I’ve seen triple homicides, all of it,” Newbold noted. “I just want to erase that stuff from my head, erase the bad stuff and remember the good stuff. Hopefully I was able to pass some knowledge to a lot of people, and people have acknowledged that. I always try to make it a team effort.”
As for future plans, Newbold said officers can get disconnected from family a little bit, and he wants to make that connection stronger now with his four children ages 27 to 39 and seven grandchildren.
“I want to get to know the kids and grandkids better, do some things with them I’ve always wanted to do,” he said.
Newbold noted that he was going to retire last year, but with a new police chief and captain coming in he decided to stay longer so the department was able to stabilize more.
“It’s in good hands now,” he said. “My successor (Wes Wheatley) will do very well. I’m proud of all of them in the department.
“In my career with Blackfoot, the mayors ... all of them were very supportive of law enforcement, I appreciate the support we got from them and the city council over the years. The officers appreciate that and I really appreciate that. There’s been an excellent working relationship with the sheriff’s department. There’s just a good, solid foundation we have for law enforcement here.”