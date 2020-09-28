A Sept. 28 New York Times report ranks Idaho 14th for most recent COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.
According to the report, Idaho averaged 390 new cases per day during the week ending on Sept. 27, representing an increase of 67 percent from the average during the prior two weeks.
Idaho averaged 153 new daily cases per 100,000 residents during the seven-day period. The top state for most cases per capita during the week was North Dakota, with 363 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents. Utah was fourth on the list, with 213 cases per 100,000 people.
Madison County is Idaho's current COVID-19 hotspot, according to the report, with 694 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents during the week ending on Sept. 27. Power County was fourth on the list of Idaho counties in which COVID-19 cases have been on the rise recently, with 325 cases per 100,000 residents during that week. Bingham County was sixth on the Gem State's list, with 310 cases per 100,000 residents during the week. Bannock County was 21st on the list, with 171 confirmed cases per 100,000 people during that week.
Nationally, an average of 43,111 cases per day were reported during the week ending on Sunday, an increase of 23 percent from the average two weeks earlier.
As of Sunday, Idaho had a total of 40,501 confirmed and probable cases and 460 deaths.
Within the Southeastern Idaho Public Health District, 50 new cases were confirmed on Monday, including 19 in Bannock County, 16 in Bingham County, two in Butte County, two in Caribou County, five in Franklin County and six in Power County. The region now has a total of 2,792 confirmed and probable cases, with 2,278 of those people having recovered.