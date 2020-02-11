POCATELLO – Bingham Healthcare is pleased to announce that they have opened a much-needed urgent care in Pocatello. Conveniently located just off of Bannock Highway, 1st Choice Urgent Care is a walk-in clinic—the place to go for immediate care that does not require a trip to the emergency department.*
1st Choice Urgent Care is conveniently located at 1595 Bannock Highway in Pocatello. You can contact the urgent care at (208) 239-6511.
The urgent care hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointments are necessary. Walk-ins are always welcome.
“We’re passionate about helping people throughout the region stay healthy, and the caring and compassionate doctors, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants at 1st Choice Urgent Care are a great team of caregivers committed to that mission,” said Jake Erickson, CEO of Bingham Healthcare. “As a non-profit regional healthcare provider, we continually seek opportunities to extend our world-class medical services to the many communities we serve.”
The medical providers at 1st Choice Urgent Care in Pocatello treat minor emergency and illness needs (when a condition is urgent or serious, but not life threatening), including accidents, acute back problems, allergic reactions, breaks and minor broken bones & fractures, eye irritation & redness, fever or flu symptoms, lacerations, injuries from accidents & falls, respiratory illnesses, sore throat or cough, sinus infections, skin rashes & infections, sprains & strains, sports physicals, stitches, urinary tract infections, and vomiting or diarrhea.
Everyone can expect to receive the same high quality and compassionate care at 1st Choice Urgent Care as they do from any of the Bingham Healthcare clinics throughout Eastern Idaho.
*Please note that an emergency condition—one that can permanently impair or endanger the life of an individual—requires a visit to the nearest local emergency room. Dial 9-1-1 immediately for any medical problem that appears to be life threatening.