AMERICAN FALLS — When a September windstorm blew off roofs, toppled 60-foot trees and knocked power out for many residents in American Falls, Adam Pryor learned that his skills as a local landscaper and tree servicer would be in high demand for weeks after the storm’s destruction.
And although the storm has passed, what remained in its place was Pryor’s new tree service business, Uprooted Tree Works, which he established during the past month.
“I’ve been super busy,” Pryor said. “In fact I just barely finished up from (the storm jobs). I posted on the (Neighbors Helping Neighbors in American Falls Facebook) page that night that was happening. … I just posted, ‘Hey, if anybody needs help, I’ll help you, and you can pay me if you want,’ and people took care of me.”
Pryor, who was taking in carpentry jobs before the storm hit, said he didn’t expect the amount of people who would request his services, and explained that the night the wind storm hit he was removing fallen trees from roads at two in the morning.
It was this recent experience that drove him to set aside carpentry to devote his skills and attentions to tree service and landscaping maintenance.
“Before (the storm) I was building decks and general handyman work for other people and I decided about halfway through the windstorm ordeal that I needed to focus on one area,” Pryor explained. “I don’t want to blur the line of what the business is because I want it to go somewhere. I think it’s confusing when people say, ‘I do this, and this, and this,’ and I just want to focus on one thing that way it’s like a niche.”
Yet although he put aside his carpentry skills for the public, he plans to continue to do it as a hobby, recycling the trees he cuts down and turning the wood into something new.
“I really enjoy woodworking so whenever I get trees like black walnut or oak or hard woods like that I try to make things out of that or sell that to people,” he said. “And I like to collect vintage ax heads and I hang them and put them back to use so they don’t just get rusty.”
Pryor explained he learned much of his skillset from a carpenter’s union, which taught him not just basic woodworking skills, but also wider aspects of carpentry, such as how foundations for houses work. He also worked for a rail yard doing air break tests for train cars until he decided he wanted to become his own boss.
And although the windstorm’s destruction has been mostly cleaned up, he still recognizes that there’s a need for a tree service business in town.
“I’ve always noticed tree service companies from Pocatello and all the surrounding areas and I see them all the time (in American Falls),” he said.
To fit this need, he’s servicing areas such as American Falls, Rockland, and Aberdeen, although he says he’s not against traveling to Pocatello as long as the job is worth the drive.
He believes people don’t take into account the danger and expense that goes into the tree cutting service. In 2018, the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics released data that explained logging workers had one of the highest fatality rates in the United States, with 97.6 fatal work injuries out of 100,000 full-time workers in forestry and tree services.
“It can get a little sketchy,” he said. “If you top a 60-, 70-foot pine that is straight up — because what you do with pines is you go straight up the trunk and cut off limbs as you go — and then once you get to about 10 or 12 feet left, you top it and it falls over and that whole section (falls) and that’s a lot of weight coming off the trunk. So it’ll swing back and forth and if you’re not ready for it it’s kind of weird.”
It is also with this caution that he says he won’t give a person a quote over the phone. Instead, he’ll first look at the trees and all the variables that go into cutting it down or trimming branches, such as if there are power lines or city requirements that he’d have to abide by.
Currently, Pryor says he doesn’t have employees, but in the near future he’ll likely be taking on at least two people due to the workload he’s received.
Pryor advises that winter is a good time to give tree service businesses a call.
“A lot of people don’t know this, but it’s actually a really good time to do trees in the winter,” he said. “No one really calls you because they don’t think to, but … there’s no foliage on the trees, it’s a lot less weight, there’s no sap or things like that. So deciduous trees, the trees that lose their leaves, they’re great to do pruning on or to remove or whatever and I do that.”
In addition to this, he explained that the expense for working on trees will be cheaper in the winter as well, so those who are interested in learning more about his tree and landscaping services can call 208-600-7982 or visit his Facebook page Uprooted Tree Works, LLC.
“I just loved doing it and I love doing this,” he said. “And being able to do something that you love to do and get paid for is pretty rare.”