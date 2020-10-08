The planned new Pocatello Police Department substation at the Portneuf Health Trust building in Pocatello that was approved recently by the City Council will save officers time and help them better know the neighborhoods they patrol, according to police Capt. Cliff Kelley.
The Portneuf Health Trust is picking up all the construction costs for the new site in its building at 500 S. 11th Ave., though work hasn’t begun there yet.
But officers are involved in the planning.
“We have three or four officers that have been consulting with the Portneuf Health Trust on the plan and things, and on what may or may not be needed there in the substation,” Kelley said. “So they’ve been involved in the project as well.”
He says officers already see the benefit from having the existing longtime police substation on the north end of Pocatello at the Fred Meyer store, so to them it’s nothing new.
“It’s just an extra place on the south end (of town) to have the same benefit that they have on the north with the substation at Fred Meyer,” Kelley said.
The new substation won’t replace the Fred Meyer substation; it will be an additional location. And that will save officers some driving time in not having to go back the main station to file reports and complete other duties.
In fact, Kelley says it will benefit both ends of town to have a substation both at the Health Trust and at Fred Meyer.
For instance, officers can go into the new substation when it’s done to complete a report or look up information.
“(Then) we have more officers out in the community rather than always having to come back to one central location,” he said.
And officers need to write a report for every call they respond to, so it can take time. And they can use the space.
“Multiply by each officer and they spend a fair bit of time just on writing reports,” Kelley said.
Meanwhile, strictly in terms of raw distance to return to the main station at 911 N. Seventh Ave., it’s not especially far.
“But one of the things that we measure is the convenience and the location and the time it takes, more than the milage,” Kelley said.
Plus, the officers have less time on their beat if they have to come back to the main station to do their reports and then return to patrol, he said.
“It will give the officers more time in their particular areas by having it,” he said.
And that will enhance community policing because the officers will get to better know that area and the people in it.
Then they can better recognize when something is unusual for that part of their beat, Kelley said.
Further, the officers need a break sometimes.
“It just gives another place to do that and again they don’t have to move as far off their assigned area,” he said.
Meanwhile, although the new substation won’t cost anything for the city, the city will provide the maintenance. But that’s not expensive.
“It’s minimal costs,” Kelley said.
And the substation will improve response times. That’s important.
“Because every minute counts so if you respond from a substation on the south end then you’re a little bit closer than if you’re in the main station,” Kelley said. “So you can be there much quicker if there were an emergency situation.”