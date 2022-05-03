Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad with Rebecca Webb, chairwoman of the Idaho GoldStar Families Memorial Monument Committee, and members of the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce Chiefs cut the ribbon to celebrate the new GoldStar Memorial Park sign.
John Banks, Director of the Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department (left) and Rebecca Webb, chairwoman of the Idaho GoldStar Families Memorial Monument Committee, stand in front of the new GoldStar Memorial Park sign.
Honor guard rode in respect towards the GoldStar Memorial Park sign unveiling.
POCATELLO – At the intersection of Olympus Drive and Gold Star Drive, the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce recently unveiled a new sign for the Idaho Gold Star Families Memorial Monument, which was dedicated last May.
The sign, which features a black and gold color scheme, jumpstarts the revamping of signage throughout the city of Pocatello, which will introduce a more modern look that will replace old park signs.
Locals can expect to see signs being updated starting in the next few months, said John Banks, director of the Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department.
“The Park system is going to be unveiling some new park signage later this summer,” Banks said. “The (Idaho Gold Star Families Memorial Monument) sign is kind of a variation of that, a different color scheme, but same type of template. We gave the Gold Star Memorial committee some liberties on helping us design this sign with the appropriate color scheme for the reverence of the facility. And it really turned out nice.”
Banks said each sign will cost roughly $5,000 each and the city will be updating several per year according to its budget. Currently, it's eying Constitution Park and Caldwell Park as the next locations for new signs.
“They’re really bulletproof,” he said. “They’ve got 25-year life spans, and they never fade. They’re a little pricey, but they stand the test of time.”
The sign for the Idaho Gold Star Families Memorial Monument received a little more attention out of respect and honor towards the facility’s meaning. The ribbon cutting and unveiling of the sign also received a drive-by from the POW-MIA motorcycle honor guard.
Memorial committee member Dale Spencer said it took roughly 10 hours of discussion to settle on a design and color that members agreed conveyed the respect and reverence the park deserved.
“I remember this place when it was just a cut in the side of the hill, and you had to use a four-wheeler to drive through the sands because it was so deep,” he said. “And now everyone has come together to make it what it is.”