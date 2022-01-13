The Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees has a new look, with more than half of its members now newly sworn in on Tuesday and serving their first terms as school board members.
New members Angie Oliver, Deanna Judy and Heather Clarke joined veteran trustees Jim Facer and Paul Vitale for their inaugural meeting on Tuesday.
Oliver said she was a bit overwhelmed by her new role and the abundance of information she was receiving about it from school district administrators, but she's nonetheless excited to dive into her duties as a trustee.
Oliver, Judy and Clarke were all elected to serve four-year terms.
Oliver, who ran unopposed for the seat in Zone 1, said one of the areas she hopes to focus on as a board member is advocating for increased accessibility modifications for disabled school attendees across the district.
"I look forward to being more involved with everything and looking into making things more accessible," she said, adding that she's spoken to at least one disabled student so far about what improvements are needed.
Oliver also said despite the turbulent election and the past several years that preceded her joining the board, she believes the board will have a healthy dynamic once she and the other new members get settled.
"I just hope we can all come together and realize what we're fighting for and fighting against and not fight against each other," she said.
All three of the new board members are women and parents of current District 25 students. Superintendent Doug Howell said he doesn't believe there's been a board in the past that's had more female than male members.
Clarke is the parent of a senior at Century High School and Oliver is the parent of a senior at Highland High School and a freshman at Pocatello High School. Six of Judy's children are former students of the district and her seventh is currently enrolled at Franklin Middle School.
The trio had plenty of questions for Howell about their roles on the board during Tuesday's meeting. Howell acknowledged that there's quite a lot for the newcomers to take in and said the process of getting them up to speed will be a sort of "baptism by fire."
“We are pleased to welcome three new members to the Board," Howell said in a statement. "The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District is a community of children, parents, educators, and patrons working collectively toward a common purpose to graduate learners with the skills to be successful contributors in a changing, diverse world. PCSD 25 is a high-achieving school district with leadership provided by a well-trained and committed Board of Trustees that values and prioritizes diversity and equity in education."
With former board chairman Dave Mattson no longer in office after Judy was elected to replace him, the board will be looking to elect a new chairperson.
Facer said based on the criteria for selecting a chairperson — which state that the selected member must have experience on the board — either he or Vitale are likely to be tapped to fill the position.
Facer told the Idaho State Journal he would be willing to do the job if that's what the board decides. The board is expected to elect officers at its next meeting on Tuesday.