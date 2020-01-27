POCATELLO — Nearly 150 pool players, including those who will play more than once, are expected to participate in the inaugural Pocatello Open next week.
The event, which includes both nine- and eight-ball tournaments, will take place Feb. 7 to 9 at six local bars.
Jeremiah Huskey, who is coordinating the event along with Jeff Diller, Yvonne Ugaki-Hicks and Jason Briggs, said the new tournament replaces the former Jimmy Dawson Memorial that used to be held during the same timeframe each year.
“We have a huge pool community in this town and surrounding area,” Huskey said, adding that they felt it was important to keep the local tournament, which can draw more people to Pocatello, going.
Huskey says they’ve got players coming from Oregon, Wyoming, Washington, Montana, Utah and northern Idaho this year.
“Its been bigger than expected,” Huskey said, adding that he believes the event will become an annual tradition. “It doesn’t seem like it will lose speed anytime soon.”
Although they originally planned to have 32 players in each event, they expanded that to 48 due to the amount of interest they had, Huskey said, adding that registration was pretty much full as of Monday afternoon.
The event will begin with the nine-ball tournament at 7 p.m. Feb. 7 at Cues and Brews. That’s expected to wrap up in the early morning hours of the next day.
The two eight-ball tournaments will start at 10 a.m. Feb. 8 and 9 and will take place at various Pocatello bars: Cue & Brews, The Office Bar & Grill, First National Bar, Oasis Bar, Center Street Clubhouse and Clydesdale Bar & Lounge.
Huskey said the players will compete in either the A+ or B-C tournaments based on their rankings. They will play one-on-one matches on Saturday and will be required to win a certain number of rounds depending on their skill level.
The top eight players in each tournament will win some money from the pot — a combination of entry fees and sponsor funds — and advance to the finals on Sunday. Huskey said the top winners in each tournament will walk away with a $1,000-plus prize.
He encourages community members to come and watch the competitors he describes as top-notch.
“With the caliber of players that are going to be coming, it’s the best you’ll see in person around this area for sure,” Huskey said.
A schedule of the games will be posted at Cue & Brews, he said.