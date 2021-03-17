POCATELLO — A spacious and modern new shelter to serve the area's homeless population is substantially complete and should welcome its first occupants by early to mid-July, according to the official in charge of it.
The new shelter, located at 209 E. Lewis St., encompasses 8,500 square feet of usable space and will double the local capacity for housing homeless people.
BJ Stensland, executive director of Aid for Friends, recently led Dr. Georgia Milan, medical director of the Pocatello Free Clinic, on a tour of the new shelter.
Stensland explained that Milan played a critical role in helping the shelter prepare to open amid a pandemic. At Milan's suggestion, living quarters have been scattered among smaller, separate areas within the new shelter. The old shelter, located in a three-story house at 653 S. Fourth Ave., had all of the men living in a large dormitory, and single women were often intermingled with families.
"Back in March of last year, before we had the shutdown order, (Dr. Milan) called us and asked, 'What can I do to help?' She helped us design protocol while we were still in congregate living," Stensland said. "She gave us guidance. ... She was invaluable as a medical advisor and we took her advice."
Stensland said Aid for Friends has been working to find funding sources to help the Free Clinic host COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the shelter on a weekly basis. Stensland intends to use the Johnson & Johnson shot, enabling the transient population to be fully vaccinated with a single shot.
"We are in the preliminary stages of seeing how we can offer that," Stensland said, adding that Maggie Mann, district director of Southeastern Idaho Public Health, was also part of the tour and has offered additional guidance pertaining to COVID-19.
The former shelter is still being used for processing client intakes, but amid the pandemic, Aid for Friends has been providing outside, isolated housing accommodations for the homeless.
Bannock County owned the former shelter and has turned over the property to Idaho Housing and Finance Association, which is still determining what to do with the three-story home. If the home is sold, the proceeds will go toward the new shelter.
The facility has yet to be furnished.
Stensland said the new shelter will have up to 90 beds. The men’s area will have 38 bunk beds, and the area for single women will have 24 beds. There are eight family rooms and the family area has four bathrooms, compared with a single bathroom in the previous shelter's family area.
The new shelter includes a spacious commercial kitchen with a serving window where residents will pick up their meals and a career center with computers to aid in their job searches. There is also space for a laundromat with several commercial-grade machines. A playground and a kennel for pets have also been built.
Much of the exterior wall in the large dining area is covered with windows, providing ample natural light.
There are also bathrooms off of the main lobby where people from the community can shower, even if they aren't staying at the shelter.
"It's just gorgeous," Stensland said.