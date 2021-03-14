A Pocatello couple has opened a home-based business providing deliveries of ethnic food and virgin cocktails.
Mocktail Express celebrated its soft opening on Feb. 27 during a party in the parking lot near AutoZone off Yellowstone Avenue.
Kofoworola Akande and her husband, Olamide, are the owners. Kofoworola, 26, of Nigeria, said the event was well attended and the mocktails were a hit.
Kofoworola has promoted the business on Facebook.
Kofoworola said one woman who tried the mocktails made a return trip shortly thereafter.
"She got three different types and then she went home, and like 30 minutes later she came back and said, 'I want more, my husband loves it,'” she said.
Kofoworola was pleased that it went over well.
"It really made me happy,” said Kofoworola, who is the mother of a 2-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl.
And the business offers plenty of varieties of food, featuring ethnic lamb, chicken, seafood and other dishes.
“I have like five different kinds of foods on the menu aside from drinks,” she said.
Kofoworola, who graduated from Idaho State University last year, says they're currently preparing orders in a well-sanitized, separate work kitchen within their home.
Eventually they plan to get a food truck for the business, which officially opened on March 8, she said.
“So people can stop by on the go, grab their drinks, grab some food and go,” Kofoworola said.
And hopefully everything continues to develop well from there, because they've got larger goals.
“The long-term plan is to own a big restaurant and be known for something good,” Kofoworola said.
The business will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Kofoworola said she's long been interested in food and cooking and business.
And she ended up in Pocatello because her family used to live in the community after coming here from Nigeria.
Plus, she's from a family that's business-oriented.
“My mom owns a big business back home," she said.
And in high school Kofoworola said she took classes in the culinary arts.
“So I've been like someone who loves to cook,” she said.
And she's enjoyed living in Pocatello. But the cold weather caught her off guard at first.
“I didn't know it was going to be so cold,” Kofoworola said. “It was snowing and I was freezing.”
But after about a month she got used to it.
“Now even in the winters I just go out in like sweaters,” she said. “I'm kind of really used to the cold now.”
The couple has lived in Pocatello for nearly seven years.
It's a small town and she like likes small towns, she said.
She says the people are nice.
“I really like to live here,” she said.
For more information on Mocktail Express, visit facebook.com/MocktailExpress or call 208-417-6510.