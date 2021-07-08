POCATELLO — Pocatello First United Methodist Church will welcome a new pastor on Sunday.
Michael Conner recently moved from North Carolina to serve in the position, and he says he’s excited about the work ahead.
“Our church has been closed for a long time because of COVID. We’re just starting to get back to regular worship and programming,” Conner said, adding that his new appointment coincides with the church’s return to weekly services. “There’s a lot of hunger and excitement at the church with folks getting to see each other after a long time and the new things that might be possible for us.”
The church will welcome Conner and celebrate Jason Lee Sunday — a service that honors Jason Lee, whom church officials have said was the first Protestant missionary in the area — at Upper Ross Park at 10 a.m. this Sunday.
Future services will take place at the church, 200 N. 15th Ave. in Pocatello, at 10 a.m. each Sunday, and Conner says all are welcome to attend.
Conner says he started going to church when he was a teenager. Even back then, he was drawn by the work the pastors did every Sunday and was fascinated by the Bible.
“I found the stories captivating and interesting and helpful (when it came to) thinking about my own life,” Conner said.
He continued:
“Now that I’m 30 and have been in ministry for several years, I believe that every person is sacred and has a connection to what is sacred,” Conner said. “I love getting to spend my days helping people get in touch with what is most true about themselves and what that means for them living in the world.”
Conner has lived in North Carolina for the past eight years. He moved there to attend Duke Divinity School, a Methodist seminary. But he met his wife, Susannah, while he was there and the couple ended up staying in the area.
They wrote songs for and played in the indie rock band Hardworker while there, and Conner served as the pastor at four rural Methodist churches.
But the couple eventually decided they wanted to come out West where Susannah, a former California resident, was from — one of the reasons why Conner accepted the appointment at Pocatello First United Methodist Church. They brought their 3-month-old, Loren, with them along with their dog, a lab mix named Ari.
The couple had never been to Idaho before, but they are already liking the area.
“It’s beautiful and everyone we meet is so friendly,” Conner said. “I like the small town feel that Pocatello seems to have.”
Conner, who has only been in Pocatello for a few days, is looking forward to meeting the congregation on Sunday and working with members to determine future goals.
“Now that we’ve had almost a year and a half of not meeting, it’s an opportunity to examine the life of the church and what seems to be working and what could be let go of,” Conner said.
He hopes to help people on their personal journeys in the future as well.
Conner believes being a person of faith means something different to everyone and each person is on their own unique journey.
“That’s part of the reason I like church. We come together and have a common life of worship, but part of doing that is celebrating each person’s unique journey of faith and empowering them in that journey,” Conner said.