POCATELLO — There’s a new senior pastor at Calvary Chapel Pocatello.
Nathan Abbate began serving in the position in February, and he says he’s enjoying the work so far.
“It’s been great. I’ve really enjoyed the reception from the fellowship,” Abbate said, adding that he also appreciated the opportunity to work with outgoing, longtime pastor Jeff Fadness as he learned more about the church’s operations, fellowship and the community during his first month. “I think it’s been a healthy transition.”
Abbate, his wife, Bethany, who leads the church’s worship team, and their four children recently moved to the area from Washington state where Abbate was serving as an associate teaching pastor at the City on a Hill church in Arlington, north of Seattle.
The couple visited Calvary Chapel Pocatello in December and began praying about the opportunity to serve there.
“The Lord kind of had us in a holding pattern and we were praying about being led somewhere,” Abbate said, adding that the Lord made it clear to him and his wife that he was calling them to Calvary Chapel Pocatello.
So they came.
“I have a love for seeing people grow in their relationship with Jesus Christ,” Abbate said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to be part of the spiritual growth of this church.”
Abbate has been involved in ministry for 26 years and in pastoral ministry for 16.
“I had family involved in ministry and I grew up with that influence as a young kid,” Abbate said, adding that it had a great impact on his life and relationship with the Lord.
He believes the Lord began speaking to him about his own call when he was just 10 years old, but it wasn’t confirmed to him until he was 22.
“I always had a desire for ministry,” Abbate said
He said he’s learned about the strength and hope that comes through Jesus Christ as he’s faced challenges throughout his life, and he wants to share that hope with others.
While serving in his new position, Abbate says he plans to strengthen the ministries the church already has in place and look for more opportunities to serve through things like community outreach.
He says a lot of people have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ve lost jobs, lost loved ones and become disconnected from society.
“There’s a lot of hurt and a lot of confusion,” Abbate said, adding that he wants to reach out to people in their brokenness and share with them the hope that comes through Jesus Christ.
Abbate invites people to participate in the church’s weekly worship services, which take place at 10 a.m. each Sunday, and Bible studies held at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.
People can attend the services in person at the church, located at 1633 Olympus Drive in Pocatello, or participate online through Calvary Chapel Pocatello’s Facebook page.
“If you’re not currently attending a fellowship, we would love to invite you to come join us for worship and the study of God’s word,” Abbate said.
For more information about Calvary Chapel Pocatello, people can visit www.ccpocatello.com.