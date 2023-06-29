Motel 6

Pictured is signage at the new Motel 6 in Pocatello.

CHUBBUCK — The former Travelodge hotel on Burnside Avenue in Chubbuck has been converted into a Motel 6 after new owners took over the property earlier this month with a plan to make improvements.

Business partners Jay Arora and Harsh Dubal, both from Utah, purchased the property on June 13. This is the pair's second property in Pocatello-Chubbuck area. They also own the La Quinta Inn & Suites at 1440 Bench Rd. 

