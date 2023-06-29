CHUBBUCK — The former Travelodge hotel on Burnside Avenue in Chubbuck has been converted into a Motel 6 after new owners took over the property earlier this month with a plan to make improvements.
Business partners Jay Arora and Harsh Dubal, both from Utah, purchased the property on June 13. This is the pair's second property in Pocatello-Chubbuck area. They also own the La Quinta Inn & Suites at 1440 Bench Rd.
The property co-owners said they anticipate renovations to the motel will be complete within the next year. Specifically, they're working to upgrade the furniture, the lobby, the parking lot and a ballroom that's been underused.
The Motel 6 has 114 rooms and the standard amenities of an economy motel.
Arora and Dubal said they decided to convert the lodging facility into a Motel 6 because of Motel 6's brand recognition and following. They also said the brand had been absent from Pocatello and there was a market demand for it here.
The co-owners said they hope the improvements they make and the investments they put into the property will make the Motel 6 a place that locals recommend to visitors and consider as a potential venue when they're planning events.
The ballroom at the motel can accommodate a significant number of people, Arora and Dubal said, and they have plans to partner with The Prospector American Cuisine restaurant, which neighbors the Motel 6 in the same building, to offer catered events for guests and the community.
"We want to be able to provide a clean hotel to our guests, a place where we can get repeat customers based upon the service and the product that we provide," Arora said. "But not only that. We're here to add to the community, not take away from it, so we want to be involved in the community.
"We want to up the value of the property and the properties around us. We're putting money into the hotel and renovating so that this is a place where guests would want to come stay and hopefully pull traffic over to this side of town."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.