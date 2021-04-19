POCATELLO — Membership at the long-established Fitness Inc. Health Club has been solid as the pandemic begins to wane and a new owner looks forward to a bright future.
David Nilson of Tremonton, Utah, said he bought the property in early November after previous owners Bill and Nancy Davis of Pocatello decided to retire after 30 years.
As many as 1,000 people a day would use Fitness Inc. before the pandemic hit, according to Bill Davis, who's 68.
The club employed about 70 people at its peak before the pandemic shut it down and ultimately forced it to close, Davis said.
Things are improving and Davis thinks Nilson is taking over at the right time and will do well.
“I hope it thrives from now on,” Davis said.
Davis said Fitness Inc. is different from a lot of health clubs because of the personality and the culture of the people who go there.
“The people that go there go there because they like each other,” Davis said. “It's more of a home environment than any other gym I've ever seen.”
And Nilson said that's one of the things that attracted his interest at a time when he was looking for his next business venture.
He had gotten involved in real estate investing and other things in recent years, including owning a company in Logan, Utah, he said.
“I've always been entrepreneurial, ever since I could push a lawnmower as a kid,” Nilson said.
But he sold off all his real estate last year.
“It's just how it kind of happened and I needed a place to put my money to work,” Nilson said.
He already knew business people in Pocatello who mentioned properties available in the area, including Fitness Inc.
“I was looking and learning and something just kept bringing me back to Fitness Inc.,” he said.
He took a hard look at it last year and did his due diligence, Nilson said.
“And there was enough in the analysis to justify looking and coming up here a few times and shadowing Bill," Nilson said.
He says if it was just a straight analysis it would have been decent, he said.
Yet he might have just kept looking for something else.
But Nilson, who has six kids with wife Cherie, says that he, too, enjoys how the 1,500-member health club is like a family.
“Everybody knows everybody,” Nilson said. “They look forward to coming and socializing.”
Some of the members have been coming to Fitness Inc. for decades.
“That's super impressive,” Nilson said. “They're all ages, all interests, all stages of life — all careers.”
The business even has a day care to watch members' kids while parents exercise.
He says that things overall are going in the right direction for the facility, Nilson said.
Membership is affordable. Further, insurance that includes "sweat equity" might even help people cover the cost of membership.
“Everybody should check their insurance if they have any because it could save them costs,” Nilson said.
And he says there's a lot of unmet potential as far as ways to serve the community with the resources available at Fitness Inc.
“There's so many rooms, so much space that could be put to more use,” he said.
Nilson notes there are a lot of programs that could be provided at Fitness Inc. for a fee.
For instance, someone who’s looking for a good place to offer their programs in karate or other disciplines that they might currently be providing in their basement or garage could use space at Fitness Inc.
He says he's looking to fill every room during every hour with productive programs, whether they're independent programs or not.
“It's just like hey, wherever you're at in life, come join us and find your place,” Nilson said. “There's something for everybody here.”
Fitness Inc. — at 1800 Garrett Way, Suite 19 — is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
A variety of enrollments are offered.
Call 208-233-8035 for more information.