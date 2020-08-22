POCATELLO — Troy and Tanya Fitzwilliams made a short list of the things they've found that people universally love when they sought to dream up an idea for their own business.
Topping that list were bacon and chocolate.
On Friday night, the couple celebrated the grand opening of a small Old Town Pocatello eatery that sizzles, The Bacon Experience. It's located at 204 N. Main St.
Based on the buzz they've already experienced on social media and the steady stream of customers they welcomed on opening night, they believe their restaurant is well positioned to bring home the bacon.
"The two things people love are bacon and chocolate," Tanya said. "It makes people happy and we can't think of anything better."
In addition to takeout orders, they'll also cater events.
Initially, they planned to open an online business specializing in chocolate-covered bacon — their go-to recipe for living high on the hog. But they seized the opportunity when a storefront opened in February and gave the property an extensive renovation. They've since come up with a diverse menu of delicacies that all feature bacon as a common ingredient.
They offer sweets such as bacon Kahlua fudge, salted caramel with bacon, chocolate-covered bacon bites, and bacon maple monkey bread. They have bacon sandwiches such as the bacon Joe. Kids should like macho bacon macaroni and cheese. They have a bacon nacho basket and snacks such as bacon swizzles and bacon jalapeno poppers. They have bacon pancakes and bacon croissants for breakfast, as well as bacon egg and cheese minis. There are several bacon meal deals.
"As far as I can tell so far we did a lot of research and I don't know anybody who is anybody who is actually doing anything along these lines," Troy said. "We're very excited to be here in Pocatello and serve the public and give them something maybe they haven't experienced before."
A local butcher shop, Del Monte Meats, is supplying them with a special cut of bacon that's especially long and thick — qualities needed for many of their menu items.
They've lived in Pocatello for about 22 years and both hold other jobs. Tanya, the primary cook, is manager at Southwick Blackbelt Academy; Troy is the operations supervisor for a local company. But they both hope to eventually make a full-time career of running the restaurant. Their 21-year-old son Ely also plans to work with them.
Troy owned his own company back when he lived in California.
"So I know what's involved in getting a company started and how to make it run," said Troy, who wore a T-shirt that read, "'That's too much bacon,' said no one ever."
He considers the unofficial motto of the restaurant to be "bacon loves you too."
His early customers would agree.
Connie Henderson once found a supplier of chocolate-covered bacon in California, and she's delighted to now have a local option.
"Anything bacon I'll eat. I don't care," Henderson said.
Natalie Daniels found two of her favorite foods paired together on their menu: bacon and monkey bread.
"Unfortunately, it's not something I'm supposed to eat, but I like it," Daniels admitted as she took home her new favorite bacon-infused dessert.
The Bacon Experience is open for lunch on Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and for dinner on Wednesday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Breakfast will be offered from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday. It will be closed on Sunday and Monday.
The eatery's website is thebaconexperience.com, and it also has a Facebook page. The phone number is 208-406-2218.