Pocatello’s downtown is looking brighter thanks to the efforts of a local business and several artists.
SIXES Big Walls, a new business that aims to transform the barren walls of Eastern Idaho buildings into art pieces the community can be proud of, recently held its first mural fest. Six local and out of state artists participated in the event.
“We had such a diverse group involved in this first mural fest — people who show in places like Jackson and people from L.A.,” said Josh Pohlman, owner of SIXES Big Walls, adding that they had several local artists as well.
Many of the artists chose to use spray paint — some for the first time — to create their masterpieces, Pohlman said.
“They showed what’s possible with aerosol,” Pohlman said, adding that the medium can be used for more than just graffiti.
Century High School student Nicole Hopkins, 16, used spray paint to create a portrait of her brother and one of a girl on a swing in the North and South Center Street tunnels.
“She was so happy with her first that she wanted to do another,” Pohlman posted on SIXES Facebook page. “We love that kinda drive! The contrast between the two is incredible. She is really thriving with aerosol.”
Nicolette Gdontakis Maw, a Victor resident with local ties, also used spray paint to create her first large-scale mural. She painted an elk and mountain scene at the Elks Lodge.
“So grateful for this fun opportunity to be part of this,” Maw posted on SIXES Facebook page. “Thank you @sixesbigwalls for believing in me and pushing me out of my comfort zone with a new medium that I now love so much! I Learned so much about spray paint from many talented and phenomenal artists.”
Mark Daniels and Nick Hottmann, both local artists, Jeremy Little of Ogden, Utah, and Brandy Alexander of Los Angeles also participated in this year’s mural fest.
Pohlman says he is thrilled with their works. He hopes the paintings will not only draw people to the downtown area and its businesses, but also inspire others to get in touch with their inner artist.
“(You can stand) in front of something exponentially larger than yourself and think someone just like you painted that up,” Pohlman said. “Whatever their methods, everybody does have creative prowess. (These artists) all started somewhere and ended up painting these things. That’s where it gets cool.”
People can view the murals at the following downtown locations: Xeus & Apollo's, 538 S. Main St.; Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St.; Deckadence, 362 W. Center St.; Evaporated Technologies, 355 Yellowstone Ave.; Phoenix Management, 705 N Main St.; and the Center Street Underpass pedestrian tunnels.
Pohlman and Daniels also recently painted another mural at the SIXES shop, which can be seen at 206 N. Main Street.