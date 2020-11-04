MCCAMMON — A $1.1 million bond to build a new fire station to improve emergency response times in McCammon narrowly failed on Tuesday.
The new fire station bond received 242 votes in favor and 130 against.
Those results amounted to 65 percent support for the bond, 1 percent shy of the super-majority needed for it to pass.
McCammon was seeking to replace its current undersized fire station after several community residents told McCammon City Council President Aaron Hunsaker about having to wait over half an hour for help to arrive during emergencies.
Hunsaker said the community has no locally stationed ambulance. Paramedics usually respond to McCammon emergencies from Lava Hot Springs or Pocatello.
Hunsaker said the new fire station would house ambulances as well as fire trucks and would significantly shorten the response times for McCammon firefighters and paramedics and would make the community a much safer place to live.
The new fire station would have been located on city-owned land near McCammon’s north entrance. The city planned to sell the existing fire station if the bond measure had passed.
Passage of the bond would have raised property taxes for the owner of a McCammon home valued at $100,000 to $150,000 by $3 to $5 per month, counting the homeowners exemption and provided that the city would have received the necessary grant funding, according to Hunsaker.
Some of the $1.1 million in funding provided if the bond measure had passed would have been used to turn the city offices into a senior/community center.