CHUBBUCK — A couple who live in Moscow, Idaho, plan to install a new coffee shop in Chubbuck near long-time Chubbuck business Tastee Treet.
Theo and Melissa Warner, who graduated from the University of Idaho in Moscow, say they hope to have the new coffee shop installed at the beginning of October.
The couple will use a prefabricated building currently under construction in Oregon, that will be supplied by The Human Bean franchise, according to the Warners.
They already have two trainers and managers hired, Melissa said.
And typically, each location has about 20 employees, according to the company.
The Warners, who have been married for eight years, have two kids ages 3 and 5.
And they aim to have The Human Bean Coffee Shop, which will be independently owned and operated, open in early October.
“We want to support the economy and the people in the Chubbuck area by providing living wages and appeal to people in the area where they live,” Theo adds.
And it shouldn’t take long to get the project completed once it gets rolling, according to the couple.
That’s because it will be a prefabricated unit, according to Theo.
Theo says the prefabricated building, which will be about 45 by 15 feet, will already have all the needed connections.
It will just need to be installed.
That seemed like the best way to go given supply chain issues across the country, he said.
So now the couple won’t have to worry about the potential for materials shortages.
Leslie Swanson, director of franchise engagement and the primary contact for franchisees once they sign with the company, looks forward to seeing the new location in Chubbuck open.
She says that Melissa and Theo should receive their prefabricated building,which is under construction in Oregon sometime in the fall.
Currently the franchise has 141 locations open across the U.S. Swanson said.
“Others are in development across 28 states,” Swanson said.
The first location for the franchise was in Ashland Oregon in 1998.
“The franchise models are a really great way to go because we take the guesswork out of it for them,” Swanson said.
The Human Bean is a national leader in drive-thru specialist coffee and premium beverages, according to the company.
And that works well for the Warners.
“For years we’ve had the vision of starting a coffee business," Melissa said.
"So after they came across The Human Bean while traveling through Oregon several years ago they knew that would be the right fit, for them” she said.
And the couple say they look forward to bringing their passion for great coffee to the Portneuf Valley and using the business as an outlet to give back and support the community that they love.
People will also be able to download The Human Bean Rewards app and sign up for their loyalty program, according to the franchise.
That will get people $2 off a customer’s first purchase and $5 for every 55 points that the customer earns, according to the company.
The Human Bean Rewards App also allows customers to buy their favorite drink with a contactless payment.
Customers can also enjoy a free birthday drink, exclusive offers and $2 credit for every friend they refer, according to a news release from The Human Bean.
The Human Bean was founded in 1998 with a commitment to developing the very best coffee drive-thru in Southern Oregon, according to the company.
Early success led to franchising the brand and system in 2002.
The business currently has over 300 locations open or under development in 25 states.