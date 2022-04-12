POCATELLO — There's a new gun shop in town. Bishop's Gun Barn, which is replacing Doc's Gun Barn on Jefferson Avenue, had its soft opening on Monday.
The new gun shop is owned by California native Merrisa Bishop, who moved from San Jose to Pocatello in September because she said she was fed up with California's gun regulations and strict manufacturing and sales requirements.
Bishop bought Doc's Gun Barn in September. The gun shop had been closed for four years since its previous owner developed a health issue and could no longer run the business. Bishop said the store is exactly what she wanted.
"As we were driving by, I had an image in my mind of the store I wanted, and this store was almost perfect," she said. "So, we bought the building and bought the inventory and now we're reopening as Bishop's Gun Barn."
Bishop has sold and manufactured guns and gun parts through her company Bishop Ammunition and Firearms for several years. She's also a licensed family law attorney weighing leaving the field to focus more on her firearms passion.
Bishop, who is also a United States Army veteran, comes from a firearms-enthusiastic family. She said she learned how to shoot a gun at age six.
"All of our family has always been in firearms of some kind," Bishop said. "My biggest cheerleader was my father. I'd give anything for him to be here to see this. He'd be out there with a sign waving people in."
While the shop at 305 Jefferson Ave. is open, the store is still being set up in preparation for its official opening on May 1.
Bishop said she's going to offer 10% off to veterans, law enforcement officers and first responders. Her hope, she said, is that the store will become a place where people in town can "come and feel safe."
"I'm even going to put a word burning stove out front with two chairs and a pot of coffee on it," Bishop said. "I'm a grandma. This is a safe place, and I intend on this being a safe place for kids too."