Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 has announced new guidelines for spectators at all athletic events.
The following guidelines are effective immediately based on Governor Little’s updated plan. Face coverings are required at all times.
- Home team athletes: 4 tickets guaranteed and available for purchase per rostered athlete. No presales available.
- Visiting theam athletes: 4 tickets guaranteed and available for purchase per rostered athlete. No presales available.
- Home team cheerleaders: 2 tickets guaranteed per cheerleader for home team only
- Visiting team cheerleaders: No visiting cheerleaders
- Home team student body: 100 student body tickets available at school for purchase prior to the game
- Visiting team student body: No visiting student body
All general admission tickets are all-inclusive of JV and Varsity games. Spectator capacity is based on venue size in accordance with the Governor’s High School Athletic Plan.
- Century High School: 150
- Highland High School: 300
- Pocatello High School: 300
No early sales for general admission tickets are available. Tickets may be purchased on a first-come, first-served basis. All general admission tickets are all-inclusive of JV and Varsity games.