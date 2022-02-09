POCATELLO — Giving a tour last fall to members of a new volunteer organization devoted to empowering local women has paid huge dividends for Sarah O'Banion, executive director of Family Services Alliance.
FSA provides aid and resources to the community's victims of domestic violence. Organizers with Women United, which launched last April under the umbrella of United Way of Southeastern Idaho, decided after touring FSA to "adopt" FSA's donation center, where victims of domestic violence can find basic hygiene products to help in their transitions away from abusive relationships.
Furthermore, FSA was one of four like-minded organizations to be awarded a $1,000 check from Women United on Wednesday morning in support of programming. FSA will apply its grant from Women United toward counseling and therapy needs.
Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency received a grant to provide clients in need with feminine and personal products, clothing and assistance with housing applications.
Acorn Fund Pocatello will use its grant to help clients with supplies, obtaining vital records and completing applications for jobs, housing and state programs.
Bingham Crisis Center's grant will help clients with phone, auto insurance, dental and optometry needs.
O'Banion said Womens United volunteers regularly organize and restock the donation center. She said volunteers previously hosted a Christmas drive to resupply the center.
O'Banion emphasized that the clients who use the donation center have been repeatedly told by their abusers that they don't matter. The center sends a far different message.
"When we are able to say, 'The community loves you and the community supports you. They are happy you came here for support,' that is worth so much more than a bottle of shampoo," O'Banion said. "It means a lot more than that."
O'Banion said FSA is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year and plans to invite Women United to share its story during their centennial celebration in June.
Wendi Ames, director of donor and community engagement for United Way, said the funds her organization donated were raised from raffle baskets offered at a United Way kickoff breakfast, a Food Truck Round-up event and a murder mystery dinner fundraiser in October, in addition to a few smaller fundraisers. She said the murder mystery dinner will be an annual tradition.
Ames said Women United currently has about 40 active volunteers and is seeking to grow even more. Interested volunteers may sign up to help the organization by visiting justserve.org.
Ames said the organization is geared toward helping women get back on their feet following disruptions such as incarceration, drug addiction and divorce.