Children stock image

New nationwide data shows Idaho ranks among the best in the country for economic well-being, family and community factors, but also shows increasing anxiety and depression rates among children and low education scores.

 Photo courtesy of Rene Bernal via Unsplash

New nationwide data shows Idaho ranks among the best in the country for economic well-being, family and community factors, but also shows increasing anxiety and depression rates among children and low education scores.

The 2022 Kids Count data is published annually by the Annie E. Casey Foundation to measure the health and well-being of children and families across all 50 states. The rankings are largely compiled through data from the U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey and the U.S. Department of Education.