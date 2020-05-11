Southeastern Idaho Public Health confirmed a ninth case of COVID-19 in Bannock County on Monday.
In addition to the nine confirmed cases, Bannock County has four probable cases.
The latest case involves a man in his 30s who lives in Bannock County and is recovering at home. The investigation is ongoing, according to a press release.
The Bannock County case brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases within Southeastern Idaho Public Health's jurisdiction to 16, counting four cases in Bingham County, one case in Caribou County and two cases in Power County.
Statewide, 14 new cases were confirmed on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,260 and the number of deaths to 70.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health advises people to follow the governor's statewide Stay-Healthy Idaho Order at rebound.idaho.gov, stay home when they are sick, avoid sick people, keep at least 6 feet of distance between other people in public, wash hands with soap for at least 20 seconds, cover the mouth and nose with a tissue or a shirt sleeve when sneezing, avoid touching the face with unwashed hands, wear cloth face masks in public and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated.