Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner was stuck on the highway this year on his way to an Ada County autopsy. A combination of weather and multiple car accidents had brought him to a standstill. There was nowhere to turn around.
Even in good weather, the reality for people in 31 of Idaho’s 44 counties and the Native American reservations within those counties, is bodies have to be transported to Ada County for forensic autopsies. Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens said Ada County has the only facility in the state.
“By the time I pick up my decedent and then I am driving to Boise, I’m four hours,” Danner said. “We’re trying to make it there in adequate time and be safe in our driving.”
In 2020 and 2021, the Bannock County Coroner’s Office spent over $40,000 on autopsy and toxicology services. In 2022 so far, the office has spent $33,290.
But earlier this month, the state Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee approved $900,000 for the Bannock County Pathology Center. The goal is to set up a new East Idaho Forensic Pathology Center in Pocatello through Idaho State University.
“Currently, Ada County performs more than 750 autopsies a year, often prioritizing their own over other counties’ autopsies,’’ a news release from Bannock County said. “The center is needed to provide more autopsy availability to East Idaho law enforcement, provide answers for grieving Idaho families faster, and alleviate the burden on Ada County.”
The House approved the higher-education budget this week. The budget now heads to the Senate, where it is likely to pass, the Idaho Press previously reported.
Bannock County commissioners have said they will invest up to $2 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds into the project.
Ada County currently charges $2,000 per case and makes a profit of about $1,500 per case. From fiscal year 2015 to November 2019, Ada County made $1,210,568 in fees from contracts with counties and reservations, the Idaho Press previously reported. Owens said she doesn’t have an estimate of how much revenue the county might lose once the new facility is running, because she didn’t know which counties will move to the eastern Idaho center.
The coroner’s office also recoups any additional costs incurred from the autopsy. Those expenses can range from toxicology tests to genetic testing or even FedEx fees when the office ships samples out.
“I don’t feel like we’re losing enough revenue to warrant not helping get this done,” Owens said. “It makes my heart happy to know that we’re going to be able to put this together.”
The population has increased all over the state, not just in the Boise area, she said. A new regional facility would also lighten the forensic load for Ada County, Owens said.
“This is something the state has needed horribly for years. It all has fallen on Ada County … I don’t even know when they started doing these,” Owens said. “We have the only facility in the state.”
Ada County’s coroner’s office is going through a facelift of its own. The county had a groundbreaking last week for a new facility in Meridian that it believes will improve working conditions and help as caseloads continue to grow.
“We’re packed in here like sardines,” Owens said. “We have been out of space for the last couple of years...One of my forensic pathologists, we had to close off a closet to give her an office.”
Once the regional facility in eastern Idaho is done, there are possibilities for others. For example, northern Idaho coroners have to go to Spokane, Washington, Owens said.
Owens has been working with officials like Bannock County Commissioner Jeff Hough for six to eight months on developing a regional facility. Owens shared a standards manual she had developed, a sample budget and what was needed in a morgue, she said.
Hough said Ada County has also helped identify potential candidates for the pathologist position.
The idea has been in the works with the commissioners for a couple of years, but once the COVID-19 pandemic started, discussions slowed, he said.
At this point, Hough said, he estimates 13 counties would join the new eastern Idaho regional center in lieu of using Ada County.
Now that the higher education budget is set, the next steps are to put together a governing board, determine what needs to be remodeled and hire a pathologist. There is no clear time frame.
“Right now, it’s going to be full steam ahead to get it up and running as fast as we can,” Hough said.