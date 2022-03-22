CHUBBUCK — Stray and homeless pets should enjoy spacious accommodations with a heated floor, a public viewing area and modern pet runs at a new municipal animal shelter before this summer's end, city officials said.
The city broke ground on a $1.9 million, 3,600-square-foot shelter on Sept. 7. Police Chief Bill Guiberson, whose department oversees animal control, explained wet soil conditions in the fall and winter delayed progress on the facility.
Nonetheless, the general contractor, CM Company, Inc., has a concrete pad and plumbing in place, and cinder-block walls are being erected. The contractor is based in Boise and has a Chubbuck office. Pocatello-based Myers-Anderson Architects created the designs.
"The new (shelter) will be quite a bit bigger than the old one," Guiberson said. "We outgrew the old one several years ago. It's dated and very small."
Mayor Kevin England explained the current shelter was built years ago when the community rallied to address a need, using donated labor and funds to construct it.
"We had absolutely nothing. We had a bunch of citizens in the community who said, 'We've got to take care of stray animals and lost animal,'" England said.
Though the current facility has served the community well, England said the new one will be a significant upgrade, improving the city's ability to find homes for strays and to reunite lost animals with families.
Guiberson said the current shelter is located behind the city's maintenance yard, and its visitors have had to navigate through a maintenance gate and around heavy equipment. The new shelter, under construction adjacent to the police station will be accessible right off of Yellowstone Avenue.
Heated fluid will run through lines beneath the floor, providing a warm surface for the animals. Bathrooms will be available to staff, who have had to use the facilities in the nearby police station until now.
"This new one will be more comfortable for staff and animals," Guiberson said.
Guiberson said there will be a fenced-in grassy area where people will be able to toss a ball or otherwise become acquainted with shelter animals. There are also more kennels outside to enable staff to more conveniently clean the interior cells.
A storefront-style public animal viewing area is being constructed. It's an amenity that isn't available in the current shelter.
Despite the current shelter's shortcomings, Guiberson said the shelter staff have done a great job of getting animals adopted and reunited with owners quickly. He said the staff advertises its animals on social media, and other animal advocates throughout the community also help spread the word of pets in need of adoption.
Funding for the shelter — as well as construction of a new City Hall and an expansion of the police station into space within the former city headquarters — came from the sale of certificates of participation. The certificates were sold to investors who will hold a share in ownership of the facilities. Holders of those certificates will then lease the facilities back to the city to use. Leases will be subject to annual renewal. The certificates allow the city to build without asking voters permission to take on long-term debt.
The city has already moved into its new City Hall, located at 290 E. Linden Ave. Guiberson said the city offices should be fully renovated for his department's use by May, when his staff will move into that area of the building and renovations will commence on the current police station area.
Once the full renovation is completed by late October, Guiberson said his department will have full use of the building, which will include private interview rooms and modern fitness gym.