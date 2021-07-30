POCATELLO — Scott Crowther took great pleasure in helping inmates turn their lives around as warden of the prison in Draper, Utah.
Now the retired warden — who most recently served as chief of staff for the Bannock County Commission — is tasked with ensuring two county facilities live up to their full potential. On July 1, Crowther was named the new business manager and event director for Bannock County Event Center & Portneuf Wellness Complex.
He replaced Guy Patterson, who resigned from that position a month earlier for personal reasons.
Crowther believes he and his staff are up to the challenge of taking the facilities and the events they offer to new heights.
Even before officially assuming the post, Crowther filled in to run the facilities for several weeks when key staff members missed time due to illness. He also helped make certain the staffing challenges didn't disrupt the county's annual Independence Day celebration at the Wellness Complex.
"The sky is the limit with this facility up here," Crowther said.
Raised in South Jordan, Utah, Crowther, 46, became the youngest person ever promoted to warden in Utah history, overseeing a 4,000-bed facility. He retired in 2020 after spending 20 years with the Utah Department of Corrections.
His favorite part of the job was seeing former inmates reintegrate into society and become self-reliant.
"I'm pretty passionate about that still," Crowther said.
When his daughter moved to Pocatello, he followed her. Initially, he planned to take a job with the Idaho Department of Correction. Instead, he landed a job as chief of staff for Bannock County, putting to use his experience from his prior job in writing policies, administration, governance, budgeting and managing employees.
Crowther gained some familiarity with the operations at the Event Center & Wellness Complex through his time as chief of staff and was prepared to step in when needed. Running the Idaho High School Rodeo finals was his first duty.
"It was 10 days straight of 18-hour days where we're running full steam," Crowther said.
Witnessing the rodeo, he was moved by the competitors who had trained throughout their lives for that moment — both by the athletes whose dreams came true and the ones who handled falling short of their goals with poise and dignity.
Crowther oversees 11 staff members, 77 acres of property, three outdoor arenas, an indoor arena, an RV park, soccer fields, a football field, a race track, a recreational lake, an amphitheater and volleyball courts. He loves the diversity of the job and the fact that no two days are alike. On Thursday, for example he spent the morning prepping the grounds for a junior rodeo, interacted with a concert promoter and then helped set up the amphitheater for a country singer's performance.
In the past, many locals voiced concerns that the Wellness Complex was being underutilized and costing taxpayers too much for upkeep. Crowther aims to help the community get more for its money at the facility.
"One of the things we're trying to do this year is just set a baseline for what normal use is and what normal operations are and then we want to take that to the next level," Crowther said.
Crowther is eager to expand concert offerings for next year and to bring in even bigger events. He's also been offering free activities to increase usage of the facilities. For example, every Wednesday the amphitheater hosts Movie at the Port, featuring a free family movie after dark. Concessions are sold at the screenings.
"I want to have as many events up there as we can," Crowther said. "We want to have a venue people feel comfortable coming up and utilizing."