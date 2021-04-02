POCATELLO — People driving past one Pocatello home’s garage on March 17 may have seen more than a few wagging tails and whiskered faces outside of the residence.
Aid 2 Adoption Rescue, a nonprofit organization, held its first intake night at a local residence that gave foster cats and dogs the opportunity to receive wellness check-ups and vaccines to prepare them to go to their forever homes.
“Our mission is protecting the unprotected,” said Shelby Blomquist, Aid 2 Adoption’s public relations specialist. “We want to take care of those that have nowhere to go.”
The event drew dozens of animal lovers who are currently fostering cats and dogs through Aid 2 Adoption’s rescue. One of these animals included Sarge, Blomquist’s current foster animal, a roughly 230-pound Labrador retriever who Blomquist rescued about a month ago with her husband, Andrew.
“He was 260 pounds when we first rescued him,” Blomquist said, explaining that he was fed food such as hamburgers as a diet for the first few years of his life. “Some people don’t realize that abuse doesn’t always mean skinny.”
Blomquist said that their goal is to help 4-year-old Sarge lose at least 100 pounds before he can go to a forever home. Within the first month of fostering him, Blomquist said he’s already lost about 30 pounds, so they’re optimistic that he’ll be able to enjoy a happier life once his weight falls within a healthy range for a Labrador.
“Age is on his side now,” she explained.
Sarge is just one of the animals that have enjoyed a better life thanks to the newly formed group. The group became necessary when the Bannock Humane Society ran into difficulties with helping foster animals due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Blomquist, along with several other volunteers at the Bannock Humane Society, launched the nonprofit on March 1 with the desire to continue to help support animals in Pocatello. These volunteers include Aid 2 Adoption president Ronna Martinez, treasurer Julie McGrath, and volunteer Danniell Dustin.
“We have 15 people who foster and we’ve had about 44 animals who have gone through us already,” Blomquist explained.
Foster animals were able to receive vaccines and check-ups from Doctor Nan Mueller, who owns Dr. Nans’ Veterinary Visit, a mobile vet clinic.
One foster-turned-adoptee was Bronson, a 7-month-old tabby cat who received his last vaccines and a tracking chip. His new owner, Jon Casperson, found Bronson at Petsmart where A2A will bring their foster animals on the last Saturday of every month.
“I feel like you can always find kittens out there, but there are so many fosters that need help,” Casperson said. “I found Bronson at Petsmart and there was an immediate connection and I knew that I wanted him.”
Casperson attended the intake to not only get Bronson his needed vaccines, but also to find him a new friend.
“I was surprised at how good (A2A’s) program was,” he explained. “I thought there would be a lot of red tape but they make things really easy.”
Also in attendance was Chesney Price, who brought four kittens in tow with her to the intake to get their vaccines. She decided to foster after recognizing the need.
“We were thinking about adopting a kitten for my grandma and then I just recognized there’s a need for fosters and that’s something I can do,” Price said. “My youngest just started kindergarten but I still knew that was something I could to do, to help those animals that don’t have homes. So I made a phone call and two days later came home with four kittens.”
McGrath explained that their foster animals are on Petfinder and that they’ve had people from out-of-state and even Canada swing by to pick up their new furry family members.
“People travel quite the distance for an animal,” she said.
While Aid 2 Adoption is a relatively new rescue group, Blomquist said she’s been rescuing and volunteering on her own time since she was 10 years old.
“I was the kid asking for dog food and cat food for my birthday,” she said.
Another volunteer is Dustin, who owns Dustin’ Time Rescue, another rescue group that covers the Fort Hall area and expands their rescues to horses.
Dustin recently helped rescue and is currently fostering a dog that was found running with a wild pack near Fort Hall. It was found infested with hundreds of flees and eating insulation beneath a house.
Due to her background in animal skincare, Dustin was able to help nurse the dog’s coat back into health and will step in and provide this assistance to other rescue animals who have skin issues, Dustin explained.
Because Aid 2 Adoption is still a young organization, McGrath explained that there is a need for all types of donations, including towels and blankets, collars, leashes, crates, dog and cat food, and more.
They also are always on the lookout for people interested in fostering, and if any businesses are looking to do any fundraisers, A2A would love to have their cause be considered.
If anyone is interested in learning more or donating to Aid 2 Adoption Rescue, call 208-220-9915 or visit their Facebook page at Aid 2 Adoption Rescue- A2A Rescue.