POCATELLO — A comic strip character created over a century ago who lives in a shoe will join Santa Claus for Historic Downtown Pocatello’s Christmas Night Lights Drive-Thru celebration on Friday.
As Santa prepares to stand atop a Pocatello Fire Department truck stationed at the parking lot of North Union Pacific Avenue behind the Downtown Pocatello pavilion, Buster Brown, a comic book character created in 1902 and later adopted as the mascot for Buster Brown Shoes, is finally coming back to life.
When the Christmas drive-thru kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday, the Gate City’s winking Buster Brown Shoes sign will be illuminated once again — and in one of the most visible locations in downtown Pocatello says Randy Dixon, chairman for Relight the Night, which is a committee of the Historic Downtown Pocatello Foundation. The Christmas event runs from 6 to 8 p.m.
“This is a really special time to be relighting Buster Brown in Historic Downtown Pocatello,” Dixon said. “While we won’t have the huge ‘flip the switch’ celebration to welcome Buster Brown, he will be lit on Friday and for him to join the array of neon signs we have in Pocatello is just outstanding.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the parade will have a drive-by format, with spectators driving past stationary floats, and will end with a view of the glowing sign, which has been mounted onto a pole near the Center Street Underpass across the street from First National Bar.
Dixon said the process of restoring the Buster Brown sign totaled about $12,000 and involved the owner of the property where the Buster Brown sign has been erected deeding a 120-square-foot easement to Relight the Night, which the committee in turn deeded to the City of Pocatello.
Several years of hard work went into restoring the Buster Brown sign, according to Historic Downtown Pocatello Executive Director Stephanie Palagi, who said the pandemic almost made it impossible to get the Buster Brown sign illuminated in 2020. Though limits on public gatherings resulted in some changes to the city’s Christmas parade this year, Palagi said the committee was able to find a way to incorporate Buster Brown into the event.
“We have worked on that sign for the last couple years and we were not sure we were going to get it lit this year,” Palagi said. “But we found a way to make it happen, and honestly, in what has been a really hard year for many this event is going to be beautiful. We have 1,500 goodie bags to give away to the kids and we are going to make this the absolute best, charming evening in Downtown Pocatello for families that we possibly could this year.”
And for those who are unable to see Santa on Friday night, he will be back in Downtown Pocatello at Kanda’s & Co. at 159 South Main Street inside the picture window. While there won’t be any sitting on Santa’s lap, children can pose for a photo with Santa through the window and deliver their Christmas lists, Palagi added.
The Buster Brown sign to be relit on Friday was first placed on the Hudson’s Doe Store in 1958 after relocating to the Pioneer Block Building from 119 North Main. It was removed and placed in storage in the mid-1960’s when the building was modernized with a metal façade.
For decades, the neon Buster Brown sign was locked away and forgotten in the basement of the Pioneer Block Building. Then in October 2017 the sign was located by the new owner of the building and donated it to the Relight the Night committee.
Counting 10 existing neon signs, Dixon says there are now 27 historic neon signs in Pocatello, creating a “neon alley” through downtown.
And Relight the Night’s work is far from over, said Dixon, adding that plans are on the horizon to potentially add a brand new neon sign to the Pioneer Block Building, as is another project to restore the neon sign of The Faun’s Motel, which was located at 1333 North Main Street.
“That’s what restoring these signs is all about, preserving a piece of history,” Dixon said. “When we restore a sign and we light that thing up we preserve that piece of history forever. On top of it all, these are pieces of art that will enrich our community for years to come.”