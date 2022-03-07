POCATELLO — A neon sign associated with the former local chapter of a national organization that advocated for Social Security benefits and to make Mother’s Day a holiday will be relit during a ceremony on Wednesday evening.
The Eagles Aerie 119 sign will serve as a local reminder that the first Fraternal Order of the Eagles lodge in Gate City was established at 206 N. Arthur Ave. in 1915. The sign will be relit at that location during a ceremony at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Randy Dixon, chairman of the Relight the Night committee.
“So long as this sign remains up and shining bright, we will never forget the historical significance of our local Eagles chapter, known as the 119 Aerie,” Dixon said. “We will have the Pocatello Chiefs at the ceremony and we can’t wait to honor such a phenomenal part of our Pocatello history.”
The Eagles Aerie 119 was founded in Pocatello in 1901 and was located on North Arthur Avenue from 1915 until the new lodge was constructed on the corner of West Benton and South Main streets in 1949, Dixon said. The neon Eagles Aerie 119 sign was erected at the second lodge in 1949 and remained there until the building underwent a massive remodel in 2011 and eventually became known as the Liberty Hall Event Center.
“From there, the sign was put into storage until 2017 when Nicky Chopsky donated it to Relight the Night,” Dixon said. “We then donated it to NeighborWorks in early November.”
NeighborWorks Pocatello has called the building at 206 N. Arthur Ave. home since the late 1990s, according to Executive Director Mark Dahlquist.
“We’re definitely excited to see this Eagles 119 sign get lit back up again,” Dahlquist said. “With the connection that our building has with the Fraternal Order of Eagles, it’s a really neat experience.”
Dahlquist said prior to becoming involved with the project this past November, he had no idea the Fraternal Order of Eagles was the organization that played a pivotal role to make Mother’s Day a national holiday.
“They were also huge advocates for getting Social Security and Medicare going so the connection that our building has with that group is really awesome,” Dahquist added.
What helped make the decision to become a partner of the project a no-brainer, however, was the fact that the missions of NeighborWorks Pocatello and Relight the Night are very similar, Dahlquis said.
“We are an organization that focuses on the revitalization of older, central neighborhoods in town and we’re also big advocates for preserving and creating new housing, especially affordable housing,” Dahlquist said. “Revitalization is also the primary goal of the Relight the Night committee, only their focus is solely on neon signs.”
Dahlquist said NeighborWorks Pocatello paid for the restoration of the sign and has agreed to the costs of keeping the sign up and running but offered a tremendous amount of thanks to Randy Dixon for spearheading the project.
Dixon said he led the process of getting approval for the sign from the Pocatello Historic Preservation Commission and ensuring the sign remains lit only during peak hours by installing a digital timer.
“We then went to Blaze Sign & Graphic Design in Pocatello to obtain an affordable bid and made Mark (Dahlquist) aware of our progress,” Dixon said. “Every time we restore a sign to be relit, we first decide who will own the sign, who will pay for the restoration, who will pay for the ongoing maintenance, who will pay to keep it lit and how historically significant it is.”
The relighting of the Eagles Aerie 119 sign will become Relight the Night’s 21st neon sign to have been restored since the organization first brought back the neon Chief Theater sign on the 200 block of North Main Street in November 2013. Dixon said he expects the weather on Wednesday to mirror that of the 4-degree weather about eight years ago when approximately 4,000 people saw the neon Chief Theater sign come back to life after a devastating fire destroyed everything but the front facade of the building in 1993.
“We are expecting some rather high winds and possibly some recent snowfall on the ground but we are still going to relight the Eagles sign no matter what,” Dixon said. “We can’t let the weather get in our way.”