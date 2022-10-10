POCATELLO — NeighborWorks Pocatello is set to break ground on a 49-unit apartment complex for low-income senior citizens later this month.
NeighborWorks Pocatello Executive Director Mark Dahlquist says the project was made possible after the organization applied for a Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, or LIHTC, in August 2021 and received the award in December 2021.
“It’s a well-known story that rent prices and the cost of housing have skyrocketed recently,” Dahlquist said. “We are really excited about this project. This will not solve all of the community’s housing problem but it is one piece in the puzzle. When you can build 49 apartments for low-income senior citizens, that is a huge deal.”
The apartment complex, which will be known as Park Meadows, will be built on the 2200 block of South Fifth Avenue directly north of the Primetime Auctions locations. The groundbreaking will happen at the site location at 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 24.
According to the Office of Policy Development and Research, the LIHTC program is the most important resource for creating affordable housing in the United States today. Created by the Tax Reform Act of 1986, the LIHTC program gives state and local LIHTC-allocating agencies like NeighborWorks Pocatello the equivalent of approximately $8 billion in annual budget authority to issue tax credits for the acquisition, rehabilitation or new construction of rental housing targeted to lower-income households.
Dahlquist said NeighborWorks Pocatello actually applied for LIHTC funding twice previously before being awarded the grant last year. In essence, LIHTC funding establishes a private-public partnership between NeighborWorks Pocatello and investors willing to accept tax credits in exchange for financial commitments to build new housing or renovated housing developments.
“It’s quite a competitive process so it’s a huge win for the community that we received the award,” Dahlquist said. “When you get a LIHTC award, it basically establishes a private-public partnership. It’s a complicated formula, but it involves us finding an investor partner that is willing to buy the tax credits for a certain amount on the dollar. We form what’s called a limited liability limited partnership with a private company and they are able to take credits on their taxes for being involved in the project.”
Dahlquist said the limited liability limited partnership will involve NeighborWorks Pocatello, the Salt Lake City-based Desert Ridge Investments, Inc. and a few other partners.
In terms of the tenants who are able to live in LIHTC properties, Dahlquist said the model is very much like the concept of federal housing assistance. Those who wish to reside in Park Meadows must make equal to or less than 60 percent of the area’s median income.
The Park Meadows apartments are not set to open until the end of 2023, but if the facility were open today, a single person must make less than $30,660 and a family of two must make less than $35,040 in order to qualify to live at the complex.
NeighborWorks Pocatello conducted and included in their application for the LIHTC program funds a fairly comprehensive market study, which Dahlquist said really helped to move the needle toward approval.
“We had to put in a pretty detailed market study to show there was a need here for this type of housing,” he said. “It’s obvious here locally that there is a need but we needed to show the funding authority that the need is there.”
Other local properties that are funded via the LIHTC program include St. Anthony Place on North Seventh Avenue, The Whitman on South Main Street and the Cardona Senior Apartments on Hawthorne Road in Chubbuck, which boasts 48 units.
Dahlquist said NeighborWorks Pocatello owns about 2.8 acres of land on the 2200 block of South Fifth Avenue. Park Meadows will be built on about 2 acres of that land and the other 0.8 acres will be developed at a later date. The Park Meadows development will include a community room, exercise room, game room and other amenities to add to the quality of life and positive experience for the tenants, Dahlquist said.
Dahlquist is not only happy about the extra low-income housing for senior citizens, but is also thrilled to be able to spruce up a city block that has been dilapidated for as long as he can remember.
“I am equally as excited about the revitalization of that block as I am about the senior housing project,” he said. “That area of town really needs an uplift. I have never remembered that parcel of land being developed so this will definitely inject some new life into that area.”
Dahlquist said he anticipates the Park Meadows development to be complete around the same time as the Bonneville Commons project, an endeavor that involves replacing the former Bonneville Elementary School on North Eighth Avenue with 18 properties.
The Bonneville Commons project involves the construction of 18 structures — 12 single-family homes, four twin-homes and two triplexes.
“We just recently signed with a contractor to begin the vertical phase of construction on the Bonneville Commons project,” Dahlquist said. “We have already had all the roadways and underground utilities and infrastructure installed. We could see vertical construction on that project starting as early as this week or next.”
He continued, “It’s amazing that both Park Meadows and the Bonneville Commons projects will be done around the same time.”
