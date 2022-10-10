Mark Dahlquist Park Meadows

NeighborWorks Pocatello Executive Director Mark Dahlquist stands at the future site of Park Meadows, a 49-unit apartment complex for low-income senior citizens.

 Shelbie Harris/idaho State Journal

POCATELLO — NeighborWorks Pocatello is set to break ground on a 49-unit apartment complex for low-income senior citizens later this month.

NeighborWorks Pocatello Executive Director Mark Dahlquist says the project was made possible after the organization applied for a Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, or LIHTC, in August 2021 and received the award in December 2021.

NeighborWorks Pocatello Park Meadows low-income housing development

Renderings of what a 49-unit apartment complex for low-income senior citizens will look like once completed at the end of 2023. The complex will be located on the 2200 block of South Fifth Avenue in Pocatello

