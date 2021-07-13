POCATELLO — NeighborWorks Pocatello is hoping to build a unique 26-unit subdivision on the former Bonneville Elementary School property.
The organization, which seeks to revitalize Pocatello’s central neighborhoods and provide more affordable housing, wants to construct a combination of single-family dwellings and town houses on the two-acre property located at 320 N. Eighth Avenue.
The small homes would surround a large common area or courtyard where neighbors could gather.
“It will be a pocket neighborhood within a bigger surrounding neighborhood,” said Mark Dahlquist, executive director of NeighborWorks Pocatello.
They’re planning to present their preliminary plat to Pocatello’s Planning & Zoning Commission on July 28. The presentation was initially scheduled for Wednesday, but NeighborWorks Pocatello asked for a deferral to ensure its plans were in compliance with any changes the commission makes to its subdivision and zoning regulations.
“The city is looking at tweaking some of its zoning regulations,” Dahlquist said, adding that the proposed changes are on the meeting agenda for Wednesday night. “We wanted to wait and see how that goes (so we can be) more prepared for our presentation.”
Matthew T. Adams, principal and landscape architect for The Land Group, Inc., which is helping NeighborWorks Pocatello with the visioning and planning of the project, says the Bonneville Commons subdivision would be unique in the area.
“This is very exciting. We’ve not seen this particular type of building in Pocatello,” Adams said.
But he feels there is a great need for such developments, which could have a positive impact on the housing crisis occurring right now.
“It’s getting more density into existing neighborhoods at a more affordable price point for people,” he said.
The units, designed by Myers-Anderson Architects, would range between 1,100 to 1,800 square feet in size and would have single car garages.
“It’s a building size many developers don’t want to go into,” Dahlquist said.
But the smaller size makes the units more attainable for hardworking people who’ve been priced out of the housing market, those behind the project say. The homes are also attractive to empty nesters looking to downsize, and with a homeowner’s association to care for the lawns, they become even more appealing.
“That’s something we’re really excited about. It will be a really attractive block in the neighborhood and we know they’ll have well-maintained lawns that are mowed and watered,” Dahlquist said.
All of the units will be for sale, he said, and they will accommodate people of all income levels.
“We are an affordable housing developer and a handful of homes will be available for folks with lower-incomes,” Dahlquist said. “But the majority of the houses will be on the open market and any income level can buy (them).”
Dahlquist thinks a mix of incomes is important for the financial health of the neighborhood.
And Adams says the move will also help draw a broader range of demographics, creating a stronger, richer community. He notes that the Bonneville neighborhood is known for its diversity.
“This project promotes the unique character of the Bonneville neighborhood,” Adams said.
Dahlquist said they’ve worked closely with those in the neighborhood as they’ve developed their plans over the last year. Their task force included a representative from the Bonneville neighborhood, and they’ve held several open houses in the area.
“A lot of what’s coming out of (this was taken from) input from folks who live in the Bonneville neighborhood,” Dahlquist said. “They helped put the plan together.”
And he’s pleased with what they’ve come up with.
Dahlquist believes the proposed subdivision would provide more attainable housing in the area and make better use of the former school property, which has not only been tax exempt in the past, but also hasn’t been used in years.
“I really think this is going to be a super attractive development in an older neighborhood that could benefit from this type of an uplift,” Dahlquist said.