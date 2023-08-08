Idaho Bus Crash

This image provided by Samantha Grange shows people looking on at the scene of an overturned school bus along Highway 55, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, about 60 miles north of Boise, Idaho. The school bus carrying teenage campers rolled over on a winding Idaho highway Friday afternoon, injuring 11 people, the Idaho State Police said.

 Samantha Grange - handout one time use, ASSOCIATED PRESS

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Nearly all of the teenagers aboard an Idaho YMCA camp bus that rolled on a winding highway late last week have been released to their families, police said Monday.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the cause of Friday's crash, which sent all those on the bus to local hospitals, Idaho State Police said in a statement.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.