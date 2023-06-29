POCATELLO — The Pocatello School District 25 Board of Trustees held a meeting Wednesday to discuss the results of a recent survey that asked local residents to weigh in on the rebuilding process for Highland High School following a devastating April fire.
Nearly 3,000 people participated in the public input survey for the future planning of Highland High School. The level of support each rebuilding option received was a mixed bag and at least one board member expressed frustration with how the survey was developed and distributed.
According to the survey, School District 25 asked participants to indicate how much they would support three different rebuilding options:
1. Use insurance replacement funds only to rebuild the damaged D Wing at Highland and restore the school to its footprint prior to the fire.
2. Use insurance replacement funds and ask the local community to pass a bond to rebuild the damaged D Wing and make enhancements to Highland.
3. Use insurance replacement funds and ask the local community to pass a bond to build a new high school and repurpose what is left of Highland as an elementary or middle school.
The first category, using only money from an insurance claim to rebuild the damaged D Wing at Highland High School, received the most support, with about 44 percent and about 26 percent of respondents indicating they strongly or somewhat supported the idea, respectively. About 27 percent of participants indicated they do not support this option and 3 percent said they needed more information.
Regarding the second category, using insurance replacement funds and asking the local community to pass a bond to rebuild the damaged D Wing and make enhancements to Highland, about 31 percent and around 34 percent of respondents indicated they strongly or somewhat supported the idea, respectively. About 30 percent of participants indicated they do not support this option and 5 percent said they needed more information.
The last option, using insurance replacement funds and asking the local community to pass a bond to build a new high school and repurpose what is left of Highland as an elementary or middle school, received the least amount of support. About 33 percent and around 15 percent of participants indicated they strongly or somewhat supported the measure, respectively. About 45 percent said they do not support this option and around 7 percent said they needed more information.
Additionally, the survey asked participants to indicate how they would vote on four different school bond elections of various amounts, ranging from as little as $25 million to as large as $125 million.
Bond elections in the state of Idaho require a two-thirds supermajority to pass, or more than 66.66 percent. None of the bond amounts listed in the survey received what would amount to a supermajority if they were included in an actual election.
The $25 million bond received the highest level of support, with about 53 percent of respondents indicating they would support the measure. The level of support for each subsequent amount was lower, with about 39 percent of participants indicating they would support a $75 million bond, around 34 percent said they would support a $100 million bond and roughly 33 percent indicated they would support a bond of $125 million.
Of those who participated in the survey, 63.6 percent said they always vote in local elections and 25.31 percent said they usually vote. The primary age demographic for survey participants was those ages 36 to 45, with about 43.5 percent of participants falling into that age category.
If the school district were to put up a bond request for the next upcoming election in November, the bond language would be due no later than Sept. 18.
During a School District 25 Board of Trustees meeting held on June 20, district spokesperson Courtney Fisher said it’s been 25 years since the district requested the local community to pass a bond. Bond language would be due no later than March 25 if a bond were to be put on the May 14, 2024, election.
Board member Deanna Judy during the June 20 meeting expressed frustration with how the survey was developed and distributed.
“This (survey) made it look like we want $125 million for Highland High School and I would think that is very unappealing to everyone, including me,” Judy said. “I feel like we need to look at the whole district. How does this affect everybody? Are we really going to just have something that just affects one group of students?”
Fisher explained that this survey was developed collaboratively with feedback from the school board following a May 18 meeting, adding that there is “sense of urgency in getting this information out” to district stakeholders in order to define what the district’s next steps will be.
“This was solely to get an initial pulse on what the community wants, which is different from what the community will financially support,” Fisher said.
School District 25 Superintendent Doug Howell, during the June 20 meeting, said the results of this survey “were a little bit all over the place.”
“I think this is a good springboard for a deep dive into discussions with the board as early as next week,” Howell said. “We come in, we roll up our sleeves and really talk about what the data and comments mean and how that reflects where we go from here.”
During the most recent board meeting held Wednesday, Judy explained some of her frustrations a bit more, firstly mentioning how the state’s bond equalization would net the district a savings of about 27 percent on any bond amount that is approved by local voters. Judy also explained that after the survey was distributed, the district learned that it could use insurance replacement money to help fund the construction of a new school at a new location.
Board members discussed various intricacies surrounding the rebuilding process, including the fact that Highland High School is landlocked in its current location, which sits on about 32 acres and that architects have told district officials that the recommended acreage for building a new high school is nearly twice as large, around 60 acres. Highland and district officials noted that it would be difficult to find space for adequate parking if a new high school were to be built where Highland is currently located.
Some of the other discussion topics were centered on the different amenities that a new high school could have, for instance a swimming pool or a large auditorium that all three local high schools could share. Board members also discussed how large the new high school should be, with options ranging from as small as Highland is currently, large enough for about 1,600 students, to one that is large enough to accommodate 2,400 students.
The school board is expected to continue its discussions surrounding the process of rebuilding Highland High School over the following weeks, which will likely involve opportunities for the local community to provide the board with feedback during public hearings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.