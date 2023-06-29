Highland 8 (copy)

Firefighters extinguish the remaining hot spots during the April 21 fire at Highland High School in Pocatello.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — The Pocatello School District 25 Board of Trustees held a meeting Wednesday to discuss the results of a recent survey that asked local residents to weigh in on the rebuilding process for Highland High School following a devastating April fire.

Nearly 3,000 people participated in the public input survey for the future planning of Highland High School. The level of support each rebuilding option received was a mixed bag and at least one board member expressed frustration with how the survey was developed and distributed.

