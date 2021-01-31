POCATELLO — A natural gas leak temporarily shut down Tractor Supply Co. at the Westwood Mall on Sunday morning.
The leak was reported around 10:30 a.m. by store employees who smelled the natural gas.
Tractor Supply Co.'s customers and employees evacuated the store in the 1800 block of Garrett Way and the Pocatello Fire Department responded.
The store remained closed for about 40 minutes until a crew from Intermountain Gas Co. arrived and shut off the natural gas at the store and began making the necessary repairs.
The leak seems to have occurred because of a corroded gas line at the store, the Fire Department said.
The natural gas leak did not result in any injuries or explosions.