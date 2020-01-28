The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for much of East Idaho.
Areas that will be affected include Upper Snake River Plain, Bear River Range, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range-Big Hole Mountains, Teton Valley, Centennial Mountains, Island Park, Beaverhead, and Lemhi Highlands.
Including the cities of Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small.
The National Weather Service reports that slick roads are likely today.
Look for snowfall of 4 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts for the Eastern highlands (Island Park area), Northern Caribou Range and the Big Hole mountains (Pine Creek Pass). Other areas will see 1 inch (near Blackfoot) up to around 4 inches (near Rexburg). Mountain passes will, in particular, be slick. There will also be wind gusts of around 12 to 25 mph. Expect some blowing and drifting of snow.